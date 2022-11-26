Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
Ja Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies edge Knicks
NEW YORK -- After Ja Morant's triple-double at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, his father asked for his jersey.One problem: The Grizzlies star planned to give it to Knicks veteran Derrick Rose."Honestly it was crazy, (because) it was the first time he ever asked for my jersey after the game," Morant said after finishing with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as Memphis held off New York 127-123."So it was kind of awkward. I had already planned to give it to D-Rose. At first I told him I had already given it away, man. He was like, 'Ugh,'"...
Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
Lakers Vs. Pacers Preview: Anthony Davis Expected To Return Against Potential Trade Targets Myles Turner & Buddy Hield
After sweeping the San Antonio Spurs in a back-to-back on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers now return home and look to continue that momentum on Monday night when they host the Indiana Pacers. While the Lakers are still without Patrick Beverley as he serves the final game of his...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Raptors
The Wine & Gold round out their three-game trip on Monday night north of the border, looking to sweep the back-to-back and avenge an opening night loss in the process. On Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers got back in the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Milwaukee. Donovan Mitchell led the way offensively while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each doubled-up in the win. Playing without Jarrett Allen, who suffered a hip injury against the Bucks, Cleveland overcame a sluggish shooting night, doing most of their damage at the stripe and blowing things open late with a surge in the final five minutes.
Ivica Zubac (31 points, 29 rebounds) lifts Clippers past Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more
NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater
Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
What Have the Philadelphia 76ers Learned During the James Harden Injury Absence?
Breaking down the positives and negatives of James Harden's recent injury absence. The post What Have the Philadelphia 76ers Learned During the James Harden Injury Absence? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kristaps Porzingis scores 41 as Wizards best Wolves
Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 of his career-high 41 points in the first half as the Washington Wizards led wire-to-wire in
NBA roundup: Kristaps Porzingis’ career night carries Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 of his career-high 41 points in the first half as the Washington Wizards led wire-to-wire in
Another Vote For The Miami Heat As The NBA’s Most Puzzling Team
During their last road trip, the Miami Heat lost four straight games that disappointed the locker room. Last week they rebounded by winning three straight entering Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. The up and down season makes the Heat the most puzzling team according to SI.com writer Chris Herring.
US Marine vet chugs beer from prosthetic leg during Lakers game
U.S. Marine veteran Annika Hutsler was thrust into the spotlight on Monday night when she wowed Los Angeles Lakers fans with her beer chugging ability.
Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Knicks Game
Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks.
Pascal Siakam returns to help Raptors take down Cavs
Pascal Siakam had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in his return from injury and the Toronto Raptors defeated
Dolphins Week 13 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins pretty much maintained the status quo in the national NFL power rankings in the wake of their 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans in Week 12. In our weekly survey of 10 national power rankings from national outlets, half kept them in the exact same spot as last week, two moved them up, while three decided to drop them despite the convincing victory.
