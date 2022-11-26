DALLAS (AP) — The timeline for Kemba Walker to contribute for the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain as the four-time All-Star joins a roster in need of playmaking help behind superstar Luka Doncic. Walker went unsigned the first six weeks of the season before the 32-year-old guard was officially added by Dallas on Tuesday. Plagued by knee injuries in recent years, Walker hasn’t played since Feb. 16. Speaking before Tuesday night’s game against Golden State, coach Jason Kidd said the club hoped to get Walker on the court for practice Wednesday. Dallas signed Walker in the midst of a four-game losing streak and a stretch of seven games in 11 days before the next time the team gets multiple days off.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 MINUTES AGO