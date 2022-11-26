Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
Sacramento opens walk-up warming shelters as temperatures drop to 30s
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The lobbies for Sacramento's Outreach and Engagement Center, and the North Fifth Street Shelter will open Monday and Tuesday night as warming centers from 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Sacramento's Outreach and Engagement Center on 3615 Auburn Boulevard can shelter up to 50 people. The North...
mix96sac.com
FREE PARKING In Downtown Sacramento For The Holidays
To make things a little less stressful, the City of Sacramento has turned off their meters. Downtown Sacramento is so magical during the holidays…especially when you get to park for free!. In an effort to encourage us to shop and dine downtown, the City of Sacramento is turning off...
A firecracker of fall colors in the foothills | Bartell's Backroads
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — As the early morning sun warms Nevada City, a thin layer of ice melts from the trees, lighting off a firecracker of color throughout downtown. The red, yellow and orange-colored leaves are usually reserved for the East Coast, but in this little foothill town, visitors get to experience the vibrant hues of autumn, too.
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” commented one resident in a post.
All about Roseville's free vacation house check program
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
KCRA.com
Sacramento woman’s ashes to be shot into space for her ‘last adventure’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For thousands of years, people have gazed into the sky and wondered "What lies beyond the heavens? What could possibly be among the stars?" And for a select few, the answer is "My ashes." A company called Celestis sends cremated remains of loved ones, and DNA...
KCRA.com
First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
Historic sites you can visit while in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When visiting Sacramento, there are many sites to see that are historic to the city and to California. Due to Sacramento’s abundance of museums, theaters and parks, the farm-to-fork capital is a destination for visitors and history enthusiasts. Here are some historical sites to visit in Sacramento. Old Sacramento Waterfront Sacramento’s […]
KCRA.com
Weather timeline: When Northern California could see rain and snow, travel impacts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more...
mymotherlode.com
Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days
Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
Family-friendly holiday events in Roseville | Need to know
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is ringing in the holidays with several events throughout December. Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December. Gingerbread House Contest Nov. 30. The annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
KCRA.com
Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
'It's a beautiful place' | Have you visited the California State Indian Museum in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — November is Native American Heritage Month and November 25 is Native American Heritage Day. This time is dedicated to honoring Indigenous peoples past and present. But - no matter the date - you can recognize Native people, history, and culture year round. You might want to...
Why holiday giving might be curbed by inflation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new report shows Americans are expected to give less to charity this holiday season due to inflation, but the need for donations is growing. The Salvation Army is one organization feeling the pinch, and in Sacramento County alone, they expect to serve more than 10,000 people this Christmas season. Salvation Army leaders said they're making changes this year to make sure no one is left behind.
KCRA.com
Sacramento's Black-owned businesses encourage people to shop small this holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people decided to shop black this Black Friday. Sacramento's Black Wall Street in Florin Square hosted an event highlighting dozens of Black-owned businesses. Many of the items for sale are handcrafted making each one unique and perfect for the holidays. "It is one of the...
Joshua Benjamin Gunderson identified as shooting victim in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting near Sacramento City College as Joshua Benjamin Gunderson, 37 of Citrus Heights. He was shot at least once along the 4100 block of 23rd Street on Friday and taken to a nearby gas station by a friend before getting to the hospital, according to Sacramento Police Department.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
activenorcal.com
WATCH: NorCal Soldier Receives Heartfelt Welcome Home from Dog
While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.
ABC10
