Sacramento, CA

mix96sac.com

FREE PARKING In Downtown Sacramento For The Holidays

To make things a little less stressful, the City of Sacramento has turned off their meters. Downtown Sacramento is so magical during the holidays…especially when you get to park for free!. In an effort to encourage us to shop and dine downtown, the City of Sacramento is turning off...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

A firecracker of fall colors in the foothills | Bartell's Backroads

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — As the early morning sun warms Nevada City, a thin layer of ice melts from the trees, lighting off a firecracker of color throughout downtown. The red, yellow and orange-colored leaves are usually reserved for the East Coast, but in this little foothill town, visitors get to experience the vibrant hues of autumn, too.
NEVADA CITY, CA
ABC10

All about Roseville's free vacation house check program

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

First night of 'Give Thanks' sells out at Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday night kicked off the beginning of the "Give Thanks" electronic dance music festival at the Railyards in Sacramento. The two-day festival began at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday at the same time. Notable artists that headlined the event's first night included Excision, Space...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Historic sites you can visit while in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When visiting Sacramento, there are many sites to see that are historic to the city and to California.  Due to Sacramento’s abundance of museums, theaters and parks, the farm-to-fork capital is a destination for visitors and history enthusiasts. Here are some historical sites to visit in Sacramento.  Old Sacramento Waterfront Sacramento’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days

Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Family-friendly holiday events in Roseville | Need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is ringing in the holidays with several events throughout December. Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December. Gingerbread House Contest Nov. 30. The annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Why holiday giving might be curbed by inflation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new report shows Americans are expected to give less to charity this holiday season due to inflation, but the need for donations is growing. The Salvation Army is one organization feeling the pinch, and in Sacramento County alone, they expect to serve more than 10,000 people this Christmas season. Salvation Army leaders said they're making changes this year to make sure no one is left behind.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Joshua Benjamin Gunderson identified as shooting victim in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting near Sacramento City College as Joshua Benjamin Gunderson, 37 of Citrus Heights. He was shot at least once along the 4100 block of 23rd Street on Friday and taken to a nearby gas station by a friend before getting to the hospital, according to Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
activenorcal.com

WATCH: NorCal Soldier Receives Heartfelt Welcome Home from Dog

While Sacramento resident Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months, she was worried that her beloved dog Missy May wouldn’t remember her when she returned. So when Cabrera told her family she’d be coming home for Thanksgiving, everyone was watching to see how Missy May would welcome her long lost best friend.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

