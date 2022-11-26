KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students at a Kansas City, Missouri, charter school are back in class just more than two weeks after shutting down due to safety concerns. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Prep warning the school of the closure on Nov. 11, directing them not to allow ninth through 12th-grade students on campus before Nov. 28 at the earliest.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO