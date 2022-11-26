Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
KCTV 5
Gardner-Edgerton falls in double overtime in Kansas 6A championship game
Paul Chaney Memorial Fitness Party honors trainer, raises funds for a cause. The Foundation Gym was packed on Saturday, but not just for exercise. Friends and family of a personal trainer that recently passed away came together to remember him and make a difference in his honor. Updated: 5 hours...
KCTV 5
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
KCTV 5
Boy in KCK dies following shooting thought to be accidental
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A child has died following a shooting on Monday afternoon that is thought to have been accidental, according the KCKPD. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the shooting happened just after noon inside a residence along N. 123rd Street, south of Donahoo Road and McGurk Road.
KCTV 5
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flight that took off from Topeka Monday afternoon made an emergency landing in Chicago. Chicago CBS affiliate WBBM reports the plane reported smoke in the cargo hold. It was able to land safely at O’Hare International Airport. Flightradar24 shows the Atlas Air 747 chartered...
KCTV 5
With 155 homicides so far this year, KCMO is on pace for its 2nd deadliest year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, is on pace to record its second highest number of homicides in a single year. This comes following a double homicide Sunday. In 2020, Kansas City recorded the city’s deadliest year. There were 179 homicides. As of Monday evening, 155 homicides have occurred in KCMO so far this year.
KCTV 5
Hogan Prep reopens after shutting down over safety concerns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students at a Kansas City, Missouri, charter school are back in class just more than two weeks after shutting down due to safety concerns. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Prep warning the school of the closure on Nov. 11, directing them not to allow ninth through 12th-grade students on campus before Nov. 28 at the earliest.
KCTV 5
Firefighters rescue 5 from burning apartment building in KCK
Winter doesn't officially start for another few weeks, but we have had some weather that makes it feel like winter! Here's our Storm Track 5 Weather team with a look at what we can expect this winter season. With 155 homicides so far this year, KCMO is on pace for...
KCTV 5
KHP works 3 fatal crashes, makes more DUI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers worked three fatal crashes, one of which was classified as a DUI, and made more DUI arrests than in previous years over the Thanksgiving weekend. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Kansas Highway Patrol says it released its Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement...
KCTV 5
Retired Lenexa K9 named Wrecker passes away
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A retired Lenexa Police Department K9 has passed away, the police department says. According to a post on Twitter, Wrecker was born in the Netherlands in 2009 and subsequently joined the Lenexa Police Department in 2012. Like all of the police department’s other K9s, Wrecker...
KCTV 5
2 in custody after man is fatally shot in KCK on Tuesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has two people in custody after a man was fatally shot this afternoon. The police department said officers went to the 500 block of N. 64th St. at about 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man outside...
KCTV 5
Apartment fire in KCK hospitalizes 3, displaces 15-20 Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An apartment fire hospitalized three people and displaced at least 15-20 Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the KCK Fire Department. KCKFD said crews were dispatched to a three-story apartment complex fire in the area of 3550 Rainbow Boulevard at 11 p.m. Saturday...
KCTV 5
Kansas City gas prices fall over 16 cents in a week
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City metro dropped dramatically this past week, falling 16.5 cents, on average. Gasoline in the Kansas City area now averages $3.06 a gallon, 16.8 cents lower than a month ago and 13.1 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country.
KCTV 5
2 dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There’s no information at this time about the victims. It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022. This...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
KCTV 5
Lawrence officer surprised with prestigious award for DUI efforts
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One Lawrence Police officer was surprised with a prestigious award for his efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, officer Shawn Gross was awarded the Golden Achievement Award from the Kansas chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
KCTV 5
Lansing Correctional Facility inmate dies, investigation underway
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating a prison death. The Kansas State Penitentiary stated 53-year-old George Dobbs died Saturday night. He had been under observation inside the infirmary at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Officials indicated Dobbs was pronounced dead...
KCTV 5
Snapchat threat prompts police presence at Center Middle School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A social media threat directed toward Center Middle School has administrators on high alert Tuesday morning, as police and school officials work toward finding the source of the message. The Center School District sent out a message to parents on Monday night notifying them of...
KCTV 5
KCPD identifies victim in overnight homicide at liquor store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Tuesday night homicide at a Kansas City liquor store left one person dead and another in custody. Officers responded shortly before midnight to Cloud 9 Liquor on NE Antioch Road near NE 43rd Street in regard to an ambulance call. After arriving, police found...
KCTV 5
Two people dead following shooting off 38th Street in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 38th Street and Garfield Avenue. It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022. Police also...
KCTV 5
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for multiple burglaries, thefts in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of committing multiple burglaries and thefts in Kansas City, Missouri. Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree burglary, stealing, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
