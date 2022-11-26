ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Boy in KCK dies following shooting thought to be accidental

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A child has died following a shooting on Monday afternoon that is thought to have been accidental, according the KCKPD. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the shooting happened just after noon inside a residence along N. 123rd Street, south of Donahoo Road and McGurk Road.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flight that took off from Topeka Monday afternoon made an emergency landing in Chicago. Chicago CBS affiliate WBBM reports the plane reported smoke in the cargo hold. It was able to land safely at O’Hare International Airport. Flightradar24 shows the Atlas Air 747 chartered...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Hogan Prep reopens after shutting down over safety concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students at a Kansas City, Missouri, charter school are back in class just more than two weeks after shutting down due to safety concerns. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Prep warning the school of the closure on Nov. 11, directing them not to allow ninth through 12th-grade students on campus before Nov. 28 at the earliest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KHP works 3 fatal crashes, makes more DUI arrests over Thanksgiving weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers worked three fatal crashes, one of which was classified as a DUI, and made more DUI arrests than in previous years over the Thanksgiving weekend. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Kansas Highway Patrol says it released its Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Retired Lenexa K9 named Wrecker passes away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A retired Lenexa Police Department K9 has passed away, the police department says. According to a post on Twitter, Wrecker was born in the Netherlands in 2009 and subsequently joined the Lenexa Police Department in 2012. Like all of the police department’s other K9s, Wrecker...
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Apartment fire in KCK hospitalizes 3, displaces 15-20 Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An apartment fire hospitalized three people and displaced at least 15-20 Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the KCK Fire Department. KCKFD said crews were dispatched to a three-story apartment complex fire in the area of 3550 Rainbow Boulevard at 11 p.m. Saturday...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City gas prices fall over 16 cents in a week

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City metro dropped dramatically this past week, falling 16.5 cents, on average. Gasoline in the Kansas City area now averages $3.06 a gallon, 16.8 cents lower than a month ago and 13.1 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. There’s no information at this time about the victims. It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022. This...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Lawrence officer surprised with prestigious award for DUI efforts

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One Lawrence Police officer was surprised with a prestigious award for his efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, officer Shawn Gross was awarded the Golden Achievement Award from the Kansas chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Lansing Correctional Facility inmate dies, investigation underway

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating a prison death. The Kansas State Penitentiary stated 53-year-old George Dobbs died Saturday night. He had been under observation inside the infirmary at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Officials indicated Dobbs was pronounced dead...
LANSING, KS
KCTV 5

Snapchat threat prompts police presence at Center Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A social media threat directed toward Center Middle School has administrators on high alert Tuesday morning, as police and school officials work toward finding the source of the message. The Center School District sent out a message to parents on Monday night notifying them of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD identifies victim in overnight homicide at liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Tuesday night homicide at a Kansas City liquor store left one person dead and another in custody. Officers responded shortly before midnight to Cloud 9 Liquor on NE Antioch Road near NE 43rd Street in regard to an ambulance call. After arriving, police found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Two people dead following shooting off 38th Street in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two are dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 38th Street. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 38th Street and Garfield Avenue. It’s the 152nd and 153rd homicides of 2022. Police also...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for multiple burglaries, thefts in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of committing multiple burglaries and thefts in Kansas City, Missouri. Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree burglary, stealing, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy