Empty shelves: Inflation hitting El Paso food bank hard
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As inflation continues to rise across the country, foods banks seemed to be getting hit among the hardest. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger have seen this problem since the beginning of the year and despite their hopes, the food supply has not stabilized. The amount of food that food banks rely […]
El Paso County holding surplus auction in early December
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will be auctioning off surplus inventory online between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10 and is inviting the public to participate. Those interested in purchasing extra inventory can do so via the Public Surplus website beginning on Thursday. A press release states that the auctions are open to […]
cbs4local.com
Shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals at El Paso's Cielo Vista Mall
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — Many shoppers in the Borderland took advantage of the store deals on Black Friday. The Cielo Vísta Mall opened its doors at 5:30 on Friday with shoppers lining up as early as 4 a.m. Even with inflation impacting the pockets of many, shoppers...
KVIA
El Pasoans taking advantage of Black Friday deals
EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of shoppers in El Paso are flocking to their favorite stores to take advantage of Black Friday shopping deals. Shoppers will be hunting for the best deals online and at stores ahead of the Christmas holiday. This year, shoppers are expected to be more selective...
El Paso residents bundle up for Black Friday deals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many El Pasoans were bundled up head to toe, trying to score deals on Black Friday. Many residents were seen making a trip to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Black Friday, creating long lines outside many stores. However, other people are waiting for Cyber Monday to score great […]
‘Pay it forward’ restaurant One Grub possibly needing a new home
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One Grub is a restaurant located inside First Christian Church in Central El Paso. It serves the community healthy vegan meals through a “pay it forward” system but it faces an uncertain future. “Anyone in the community can come in and have a meal that is fresh, plant based and […]
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans worried Walmart shooting case will get delayed even more after DA resigns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The case against the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect will most likely get delayed even more after the El Paso District Attorney announced she is resigning. El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales said she will resign effective Dec. 14 after many issues reported within her...
Sunland Park, NM Could Be Our Las Vegas, Thanks to Cannabis
The tiny town of Sunland Park New Mexico is raking in the dough thanks to its booming cannabis industry. But what does that mean for all of the other fun vices that can be found in this sunny little town of sin?. If you have ever been to the real...
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
KKTV
WATCH: El Paso County surpasses possible homicide record
An investigation tied to Postmaster Stevenson Begay is underway. WATCH: Latest on the fire near Rye (5:30 p.m. 11/28) A fire prompted evacuations in Rye on 11/28/22.
cbs4local.com
Gas leak evacuates businesses in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gas leak was reported at Mesa Street and Mesa Hills Drive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Businesses nearby were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to a spokesman with El Paso Fire Department. A spokesperson with the Texas Gas Service said "a...
24-Hour Drive Through Dispensary Opens In Las Cruces
New Mexico and recreational Cannabis have now become synonymous, and now there is something NEW to look forward to in the Land of (Green) Enchantment. This doesn't seem like something that would be allowed, right?. Well, thanks to the City of Las Cruces deciding not to restrict the hours a...
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
Downtown El Paso Hot Spot Bubbles with Rooftop Igloos for Festive Winter Dining
What do you do when you want to dine outdoors, but it’s too chilly outside? Do it in an igloo. If you’re looking for a unique dining experience that you can combine with the festive holiday vibe of San Jacinto Plaza, Stanton House has brought back its heated holiday igloos.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see strong winds Tuesday, with the possibility of rainfall this coming weekend. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
cbs4local.com
Driver in minivan accused of trying to smuggle bundles of cocaine into U.S.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 19 pounds of cocaine were found under the dashboard of a minivan that crossed into El Paso from Mexico. The discovery was made Monday at the Stanton Bridge. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 71-year-old Mexican man drove up in...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER starts zero-fare trial period
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Las Cruces RoadRUNNER transit began a zero-fare trial period on Monday meaning no rider will have to fare to use the City's transit services. RoadRUNNER transit offers 8 fixed bus routes throughout the City of Las Cruces with service to major shopping areas, employment centers, healthcare facilities and recreation destinations.
elpasomatters.org
El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales resigns, ending troubled 2-year tenure
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales resigned on Monday after less than two years in office, ending a turbulent tenure that saw her facing a trial to remove her from office. The resignation is effective on Dec. 14, the day before a hearing that could have led to her temporary...
Embattled El Paso D.A. agrees to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court Monday afternoon when a 1 p.m. […]
