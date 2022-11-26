ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Green Run routs Kempsville with explosive offense, stingy defense to win second consecutive Class 5 Region A title

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Green Run’s Jeremiah Jusino, center, runs off the field celebrating with teammates after scoring a defensive touchdown against Kempsville during the second half of the Class 5 Region A championship game at Green Run High School on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Virginia Beach, Va. Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Green Run quarterback Kevin White Jr. was dynamic again as he accounted for 355 yards and six touchdowns to help lead the Stallions to a second consecutive Class 5 Region A title.

But it was the defense that rose to the challenge as the host Stallions routed Kempsville 50-8 on Friday night. Green Run (13-0) will play Maury next Saturday in a rematch of last season’s state semifinal, won by the Commodores.

Kempsville (11-2) came into the game averaging 37 points a game and had rushed for 3,000 yards this season.

It was a different story Friday as the Stallions kept Kempsville’s offense out of the end zone and limited the running game to just 128 yards, including just 30 for star running back NaiQuan Washington-Pearce. The Chiefs posted their lowest output of the season.

“We just knew they were going to bring their best punch, so we had to come to play,” said Stallions defensive coordinator Terrell Whitehead, who starred for Kempsville during his playing days. “We had to prepare well and put guys in position to make plays, and use the right personnel to get the job done.”

Early on, it looked like it was going to be a high-scoring affair.

White got things started when he threw a 65-yard TD pass to Tasean Young-Stieff on the first play from scrimmage.

Kempsville quickly answered when Quran Boyd returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Justin Joyner’s two-point conversion gave the Chiefs an 8-7 lead.

But Kempsville wouldn’t score again.

White gave the Stallions the lead for good with a 36-yard TD pass to a wide-open Young-Stieff as Green Run scored 43 unanswered points. The Stallions’ onslaught included a 5-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Jeremiah Jusino.

The previous three games between the Beach District rivals were close.

Green Run coach Brandon Williams gave the credit to Whitehead.

“[Whitehead] is the best defensive coordinator in the state of Virginia,” he said. “He put a great game plan together for these guys, and they executed to the fullest of their ability. I can’t be more proud.”

And now the Stallions are going back to the Class 5 state semifinals. Last season, they lost to Maury 35-7.

“We’ve been here before,” Williams said. “It’s not going to feel the same unless we finish this time. We’re looking forward to next week.”

White also can’t wait for next week. Last season, he played for Menchville as the Monarchs finished 4-6, including a loss to Maury in the playoffs. He said coming to Green Run has been a blessing, but they’ve also worked hard to get here.

“I just joined into a situation that was already great with a bunch of receivers, a line and defensive coaching staff,” said White, who was the Beach District Offensive Player of the Year. “We put a lot of work in, and I could tell by the work we put in because it showed on the field tonight.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

