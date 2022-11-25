Read full article on original website
Suspected DUI driver arrested after driving into Spanish Fork parade route, hitting horse
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Police said a driver suspected to have been under the influence was arrested after allegedly driving onto a parade route and hitting a horse with a rider. Officers said the car approached the Spanish Fork Festival of Lights parade while it was happening Saturday...
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
Pilot hikes 6 miles to get phone service after surviving crash in Morgan County
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pilot was able to walk away unharmed after his small aircraft crashed in the Morgan County mountains on Sunday, authorities stated. And that walk turned into a miles-long journey as he tried to find mobile service in the wilderness near Durst Mountain. The...
Salt Lake police give tips to help avoid porch pirates, other theft during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police in Salt Lake City are offering safety tips for porch pirates and other criminal activity as the holiday season approaches. Officers said the city typically sees more people visiting downtown to celebrate between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Car theft. They said if...
Utah Highway Patrol stops over 1,000 speeding drivers over days around Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol said they stopped over 1,000 speeding drivers in Utah in the days around Thanksgiving. They said the number of speeding violations was from Wednesday through Saturday. More from 2News. "We can’t say it enough, slow down so you can get to...
Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Warning issued in Salt Lake Valley
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A storm heading into Utah will bring snow to the Wasatch Front this week. A Winter Weather Advisory has been planned for 2 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Tuesday. For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the...
Utah uses depth to cruise past St. Thomas (MN), win 95-66
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 15 points and led five teammates into double-figure scoring as Utah cruised past St. Thomas-Minnesota, 95-66 on Saturday night. The Utes took a 12-point lead at the break, then out-scored the Tommies 59-42 over the final 20 minutes as 12 of the 14 players who saw action for Utah scored by shooting 59% from the field (36 of 61), including 10 of 16 from beyond the arc.
Talkin' Utes: Utah is headed back to the Pac-12 Championship
November 27, 2022 — (KUTV) - Everything that needed to go right for the Utes football team on Saturday did and now they're headed back to Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. Receiver Solomon Enis and Safety RJ Hubert joined us on Talkin' Utes to look back at a wild weekend of college football and ahead to the rematch with the USC Trojans. Watch the interviews here.
BYU defense coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announces he is leaving position after 7 years
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced he is stepping down from his position with the school's football program after seven years. He shared the news on Sunday on his personal social media accounts. “What a great 7 year run it’s been," Tuiaki wrote. "It’s time...
Weber State holds on to beat North Dakota in FCS playoffs
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Josh Davis and Damon Bankston combined for 251 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Weber State held on to beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play at Big Sky rival and fourth-seed Montana...
Shaw resigns as coach after Stanford's 35-26 loss to BYU
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score before leaving with an ankle injury to lead BYU to a 35-26 victory over Stanford on Saturday night, and Cardinal coach David Shaw announced his resignation after the game. After arriving unusually late for...
