ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Over 4,000 traffic violations issued in Utah over over 5 days, including Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol reported issuing upwards of 4,000 traffic violation citations and warnings since Wednesday last week. A trooper with the department included that 2,400 of those were for speeding. It comes at a time that’s especially busy on the roads, with the recent Thanksgiving holiday and travelers still making their way home, and also ahead of snow storms in Utah this week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah uses depth to cruise past St. Thomas (MN), win 95-66

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 15 points and led five teammates into double-figure scoring as Utah cruised past St. Thomas-Minnesota, 95-66 on Saturday night. The Utes took a 12-point lead at the break, then out-scored the Tommies 59-42 over the final 20 minutes as 12 of the 14 players who saw action for Utah scored by shooting 59% from the field (36 of 61), including 10 of 16 from beyond the arc.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Talkin' Utes: Utah is headed back to the Pac-12 Championship

November 27, 2022 — (KUTV) - Everything that needed to go right for the Utes football team on Saturday did and now they're headed back to Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. Receiver Solomon Enis and Safety RJ Hubert joined us on Talkin' Utes to look back at a wild weekend of college football and ahead to the rematch with the USC Trojans. Watch the interviews here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Weber State holds on to beat North Dakota in FCS playoffs

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Josh Davis and Damon Bankston combined for 251 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Weber State held on to beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play at Big Sky rival and fourth-seed Montana...
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

Shaw resigns as coach after Stanford's 35-26 loss to BYU

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score before leaving with an ankle injury to lead BYU to a 35-26 victory over Stanford on Saturday night, and Cardinal coach David Shaw announced his resignation after the game. After arriving unusually late for...
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy