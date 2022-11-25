Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
140 crashes reported by Utah Highway Patrol during snowstorm
PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was at a standstill on some roads across the Wasatch Front during a snowstorm on Monday. Utah Highway Patrol reported responding to approximately 140 crashes from the time snow began until 9 p.m. UDOT was also out assisting motorists and plowing the road...
kmyu.tv
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Warning issued in Salt Lake Valley
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A storm heading into Utah will bring snow to the Wasatch Front this week. A Winter Weather Advisory has been planned for 2 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Tuesday. For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the...
kmyu.tv
For Utah small businesses, holiday season is 'make or break' time
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Alison Lindhardt has owned ADORNit Shoppe in Logan for 10 years, selling women's clothing and home décor — but despite her shop's longevity, she feels uncertain about sales this holiday season. The parking lot outside her shop, which is located in a popular...
kmyu.tv
How making small donations at the store checkout helps Utah charities
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's the most giving time of year and many charities ask for donations at the store checkout hoping you'll donate to them when you pay for your purchase. Some stores will ask you want to round up your purchase amount to give a few...
kmyu.tv
Cox orders security review at state agencies after government building break-in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An intruder broke into a state government building, stole security badges, and accessed secure areas belonging to the Attorney General’s office, KUTV 2News has learned. Now, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all state agencies to review their security plans so this doesn't happen...
Comments / 0