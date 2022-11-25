ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

140 crashes reported by Utah Highway Patrol during snowstorm

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was at a standstill on some roads across the Wasatch Front during a snowstorm on Monday. Utah Highway Patrol reported responding to approximately 140 crashes from the time snow began until 9 p.m. UDOT was also out assisting motorists and plowing the road...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

For Utah small businesses, holiday season is 'make or break' time

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Alison Lindhardt has owned ADORNit Shoppe in Logan for 10 years, selling women's clothing and home décor — but despite her shop's longevity, she feels uncertain about sales this holiday season. The parking lot outside her shop, which is located in a popular...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy