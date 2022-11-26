SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.

UTAH STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO