KXAN

Longhorns awarded No. 1 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament, hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in 1st match

The tournament selection committee announced the 64-team field Sunday night, awarding the Longhorns one of four top seeds in the tournament. Texas takes on the Knights in the first round at 8 p.m. CT, Thursday with the second round match at 8 p.m CT Friday. Georgia and eighth-seeded Towson is the other matchup scheduled to be at Gregory Gym. They'll play at 5 p.m. Thursday with the winner advancing to Friday's play.
WacoTrib.com

Bickle's clutch shooting, rebounding spur Baylor over Villanova, 75-70

ESTERO, Fla. — Do you think Baylor likes having Caitlin Bickle back in the lineup or what?. Bickle made five clutch free throws in the final minute of the game and scored the final seven points overall to lift the No. 21-ranked Bears over No. 23 Villanova, 75-70, in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday at Hertz Arena.
KXAN

Longhorns move to No. 21 in AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll

After their 38-27 win over Baylor on Friday, the Longhorns are now No. 21 in both polls. In the AP Top 25, Texas earned 316 points and fell between No. 20 South Carolina and No. 22 Central Florida. In the coaches poll, Texas earned 292 points and landed between No. 20 South Carolina and No. 22 North Carolina.
texashsfootball.com

High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth

New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
proclaimerscv.com

$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?

Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
fox7austin.com

Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene

AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
WacoTrib.com

Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers

The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
Reform Austin

Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?

According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
