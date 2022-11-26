ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Nevada 78, Sam Houston St. 60

SAM HOUSTON ST. (6-1) Ezeagu 1-3 1-3 3, Ikpe 4-6 0-2 9, Grant 4-13 3-3 12, May 4-9 0-0 9, Powers 4-7 2-2 12, Ray 1-4 8-9 10, Wilkerson 0-5 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-1 0-1 0, Scroggins 0-1 1-2 1, Huefner 0-2 4-4 4, Nicholas 0-1 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 19-26 60.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 114, Utah 107

Percentages: FG .462, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (White 3-5, Williams 1-2, Dragic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Vucevic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Dragic, Green). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic). Steals: 6 (DeRozan, Dragic, Drummond, LaVine,...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115

Percentages: FG .410, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 17-49, .347 (Nembhard 4-7, Nesmith 4-7, Haliburton 3-7, Mathurin 3-8, Smith 1-3, Hield 1-6, Turner 1-7, Brissett 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 3, Nembhard 2, Haliburton, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith, Smith). Turnovers: 9 (Mathurin...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON 77, SEATTLE 66

Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn 1-1, Schumacher 1-8, Williamson 0-2, Lloyd 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Reiley, Williamson). Turnovers: 14 (Grigsby 3, Rajkovic 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Lloyd, Tyson). Steals: 5...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 122, Sacramento 120

PHOENIX (122) Bridges 6-14 0-1 13, Craig 5-10 0-0 11, Ayton 8-10 1-2 17, Booker 17-28 9-9 44, Payne 2-10 0-0 5, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 6-11 0-0 15, Biyombo 2-3 0-0 4, Landale 0-0 2-2 2, Shamet 2-5 0-0 6, Washington Jr. 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 50-94 12-14 122.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Mavs unclear on timeline for Walker as 4-time All-Star signs

DALLAS (AP) — The timeline for Kemba Walker to contribute for the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain as the four-time All-Star joins a roster in need of playmaking help behind superstar Luka Doncic. Walker went unsigned the first six weeks of the season before the 32-year-old guard was officially added by Dallas on Tuesday. Plagued by knee injuries in recent years, Walker hasn’t played since Feb. 16. Speaking before Tuesday night’s game against Golden State, coach Jason Kidd said the club hoped to get Walker on the court for practice Wednesday. Dallas signed Walker in the midst of a four-game losing streak and a stretch of seven games in 11 days before the next time the team gets multiple days off.
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Memphis Tigers (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts North Alabama looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting. The Lions...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points

1941 — The Chicago Bears score 49 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 49-13. 1948 — Baseball’s Negro National League disbands. 1956 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore in the fifth round to win the world heavyweight title in Chicago. 1969...
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

Free agent Abreu signs $58.5M. 3-year deal with Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu and the World Series champion Astros agreed to a $58.5 million, three-year contract Monday, adding another powerful bat to Houston's lineup. Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, gets $19.5 million in each of the next three seasons. He spent his first nine major league...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract. CHICAGO WHITE S0X — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari — all starters — are expected to be available to play Sunday when the Giants (7-4) host the Commanders (7-5). “I would just say, in general, looks promising for quite a bit of guys,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said before practice Tuesday. The teams are on different trajectories. New York won six of its first seven but has lost three of the last four, including two straight. Washington has won three straight and six of seven after starting 1-4.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy