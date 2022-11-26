Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Porterville Recorder
Nevada 78, Sam Houston St. 60
SAM HOUSTON ST. (6-1) Ezeagu 1-3 1-3 3, Ikpe 4-6 0-2 9, Grant 4-13 3-3 12, May 4-9 0-0 9, Powers 4-7 2-2 12, Ray 1-4 8-9 10, Wilkerson 0-5 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-1 0-1 0, Scroggins 0-1 1-2 1, Huefner 0-2 4-4 4, Nicholas 0-1 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 19-26 60.
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 114, Utah 107
Percentages: FG .462, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (White 3-5, Williams 1-2, Dragic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Vucevic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Dragic, Green). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic). Steals: 6 (DeRozan, Dragic, Drummond, LaVine,...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115
Percentages: FG .410, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 17-49, .347 (Nembhard 4-7, Nesmith 4-7, Haliburton 3-7, Mathurin 3-8, Smith 1-3, Hield 1-6, Turner 1-7, Brissett 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 3, Nembhard 2, Haliburton, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith, Smith). Turnovers: 9 (Mathurin...
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON 77, SEATTLE 66
Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn 1-1, Schumacher 1-8, Williamson 0-2, Lloyd 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Reiley, Williamson). Turnovers: 14 (Grigsby 3, Rajkovic 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Lloyd, Tyson). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 120
PHOENIX (122) Bridges 6-14 0-1 13, Craig 5-10 0-0 11, Ayton 8-10 1-2 17, Booker 17-28 9-9 44, Payne 2-10 0-0 5, Wainright 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 6-11 0-0 15, Biyombo 2-3 0-0 4, Landale 0-0 2-2 2, Shamet 2-5 0-0 6, Washington Jr. 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 50-94 12-14 122.
Porterville Recorder
DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Mavs unclear on timeline for Walker as 4-time All-Star signs
DALLAS (AP) — The timeline for Kemba Walker to contribute for the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain as the four-time All-Star joins a roster in need of playmaking help behind superstar Luka Doncic. Walker went unsigned the first six weeks of the season before the 32-year-old guard was officially added by Dallas on Tuesday. Plagued by knee injuries in recent years, Walker hasn’t played since Feb. 16. Speaking before Tuesday night’s game against Golden State, coach Jason Kidd said the club hoped to get Walker on the court for practice Wednesday. Dallas signed Walker in the midst of a four-game losing streak and a stretch of seven games in 11 days before the next time the team gets multiple days off.
Porterville Recorder
Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with North Alabama
North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Memphis Tigers (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts North Alabama looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting. The Lions...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points
1941 — The Chicago Bears score 49 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 49-13. 1948 — Baseball’s Negro National League disbands. 1956 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore in the fifth round to win the world heavyweight title in Chicago. 1969...
Pre-Game Report: Cats Remain Healthy Ahead of Inaugural Matchup Against Bellarmine
After a six-day break, No. 19 Kentucky (4-2) returns to Rupp Arena to host the Bellarmine Knights (2-5). The matchup is the Wildcats' final tune-up before heading to London to take on the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. Wildcats Today will have live coverage from Rupp Arena, follow Lead ...
Porterville Recorder
Free agent Abreu signs $58.5M. 3-year deal with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — José Abreu and the World Series champion Astros agreed to a $58.5 million, three-year contract Monday, adding another powerful bat to Houston's lineup. Abreu, the 2020 AL MVP, gets $19.5 million in each of the next three seasons. He spent his first nine major league...
Porterville Recorder
Tuesday's Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract. CHICAGO WHITE S0X — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.
Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari — all starters — are expected to be available to play Sunday when the Giants (7-4) host the Commanders (7-5). “I would just say, in general, looks promising for quite a bit of guys,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said before practice Tuesday. The teams are on different trajectories. New York won six of its first seven but has lost three of the last four, including two straight. Washington has won three straight and six of seven after starting 1-4.
Comments / 0