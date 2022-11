HEBER CITY, Utah-Monday, UDOT confirmed a roadway restriction, requiring chains and traction devices for all semis on westbound US 40 at milepost 58, three miles west of Fruitland. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. Snow is expected to continue over the course of...

HEBER CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO