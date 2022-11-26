ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kings at Celtics: Boston explodes late in the fourth, blows out Sacramento 122-104

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
The Boston Celtics made short work of the only other truly elite offense in the league in the early going of the 2022-23 season once they put the clamps on late in the third quarter, beating the Sacramento Kings 122-104 at TD Garden on Friday night.

Big games from star forward Jayson Tatum (30 points, 8 rebounds), shooting guard Jaylen Brown (24 points, 5 boards), guard Derrick White (16 points), and vet big man Al Horford (13 points, 5 assists). reserve guard Payton Pritchard (9 points) and backup center Luke Kornet (5 boards, 2 blocks) also provided the spark to get the Celtics going late in the second half.

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ 19th game of their 2022-23 campaign.

Jordan Akins says Texans' tempo helped Houston in second half vs. Dolphins

The Houston Texans’ loss to the juggernaut Miami Dolphins was far more palatable at the final whistle than it appeared it might be at halftime. Fans knew that Houston was in for a beating heading into the matchup, but after being down 30 after two quarters, it seemed like a sick consolation prize for them to earn their defeat with just a 15-point deficit at the final whistle.
HOUSTON, TX
