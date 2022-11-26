Kings at Celtics: Boston explodes late in the fourth, blows out Sacramento 122-104

The Boston Celtics made short work of the only other truly elite offense in the league in the early going of the 2022-23 season once they put the clamps on late in the third quarter, beating the Sacramento Kings 122-104 at TD Garden on Friday night.

Big games from star forward Jayson Tatum (30 points, 8 rebounds), shooting guard Jaylen Brown (24 points, 5 boards), guard Derrick White (16 points), and vet big man Al Horford (13 points, 5 assists). reserve guard Payton Pritchard (9 points) and backup center Luke Kornet (5 boards, 2 blocks) also provided the spark to get the Celtics going late in the second half.

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ 19th game of their 2022-23 campaign.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ