Read full article on original website
Related
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops bold take on potential benching for Jordan Love
After Sunday night’s devastating 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers now just have a 3% chance to make it to the playoffs. Be that as it may, Aaron Rodgers isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel just yet. Rodgers took a massive hit...
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns
What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
DeShone Kizer claims Aaron Rodgers broke ice with him by asking if he believed in 9/11
DeShone Kizer once had the opportunity to learn from Aaron Rodgers when he had a short stint with the Green Bay Packers. While he only played for one season in Packers uniform, he’s definitely got some stories to tell about his time with the team, perhaps none more intriguing than the one he told in a recent interview with Adam Breneman.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban makes College Football Playoff plea after Iron Bowl rout
Alabama’s chances at making it to the College Football Playoff is looking slim. Despite an Iron Bowl win against rivals Auburn, the team still sits on the bubble when it comes to the final dance. Their two losses earlier this season might come back to haunt them: teams with two or more losses are unlikely to be picked by the committee.
Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers
It has continued to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos this season. Not much went the Broncos’ way in their Week 12 road loss against the Carolina Panthers. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson guided the offense to just two scoring drives, including a touchdown in garbage time. Overall, he once again had notable […] The post Mike Purcell explodes at Broncos QB Russell Wilson during Week 12 loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fights break out after Jets beat Bears at MetLife Stadium during youth game
In a rather disappointing turn of events, a youth game played at MetLife Stadium after the Week 12 showdown between the New York Jets and Chicago Bears ended in big fight between parents, players and coaches. Youth games are supposed to promote camaraderie while exposing kids to better competition, but...
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh gets real on potential Michigan exit for NFL return
The Michigan Wolverines have swept through the college football season with a spotless 12-0 record led by their head honcho Jim Harbaugh. While the short-term goal for Harbaugh obviously revolves around winning a national championship, his success could open the door for another shot at an NFL head coaching gig. While Harbaugh has been vocal […] The post Jim Harbaugh gets real on potential Michigan exit for NFL return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders
The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan
Following Week 12’s shutout victory of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers sit atop the NFC West with a record of 7-4. As good as the win feels for head coach Kyle Shanahan and company, Sunday’s game did not come without its bad news. Unfortunately, a vital member of the Niners’ […] The post The extent of 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury revealed by Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
It's back to the future for the Bills as they fill depleted positions
Between the end of the 2021 season and the start of 2022, the Bills dipped into their past when they re-signed defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson, two players who had been with them previously before leaving after 2019 in free agency. In the past month, they also brought back safety Dean Marlowe in a trade deadline move, and then re-signed linebacker A.J. Klein off waivers after he’d been released by the Bears. ...
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 13
It can be agreed that Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season was a bit of a weird one – low-scoring games, underdogs ruining playoff hopes, and your fantasy football team struggling. But have no fear, you can help right the ship with your Week 13 waiver wire pickups.
Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams
We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning […] The post Andy Reid doesn’t pull punches on benching of Skyy Moore in win over Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets QB Mike White, Robert Saleh’s immediate reaction to monster game vs. Bears
Mike White had the MetLife Stadium crowd chanting his name during the New York Jets’ 31-10 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. But the quarterback and Jets coach Robert Saleh were low key about the new starter’s monster game. “It’s awesome,” White said postgame. “Just going out there playing football with your friends and […] The post Jets QB Mike White, Robert Saleh’s immediate reaction to monster game vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions have been playing rather well in recent weeks. Prior to their Thanksgiving loss, the Lions won three games in a row, including a victory over the then 7-2 New York Giants. The Lions have been hit with the injury bug a lot this season, but are starting to get healthy. One piece […] The post Lions WR Jameson Williams’ availability in Week 13 vs Jaguars gets brutal truth from Dan Campbell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Sherman’s Mike White take will put Zach Wilson on notice
In Week 12, the New York Jets opted to put the ball into Mike White’s hands, naming him the starter over Zach Wilson. With his performance, it may be hard to take the job away from him. As the Jets took on the Chicago Bears, White delivered the strongest outing of a Jets quarterback this […] The post Richard Sherman’s Mike White take will put Zach Wilson on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts’ Jeff Saturday ‘wishes’ the obvious after Monday Night Football timeout debacle
Jeff Saturday admitted that he wishes he could go back to the Indianapolis Colts’ crucial 3rd down and call timeout against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, per Zak Keefer. “I wish I had that third down back. I wish I had called a timeout,” Saturday said.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0