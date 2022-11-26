ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117

Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115

Percentages: FG .410, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 17-49, .347 (Nembhard 4-7, Nesmith 4-7, Haliburton 3-7, Mathurin 3-8, Smith 1-3, Hield 1-6, Turner 1-7, Brissett 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 3, Nembhard 2, Haliburton, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith, Smith). Turnovers: 9 (Mathurin...
INDIANA STATE
Chicago 114, Utah 107

CHICAGO (114) DeRozan 9-20 8-9 26, Williams 1-4 2-2 5, Vucevic 8-17 0-0 16, Dosunmu 3-5 2-2 8, LaVine 7-20 5-6 20, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 5-8 0-0 10, Caruso 1-2 3-4 5, Dragic 2-7 2-2 7, White 6-9 0-0 15. Totals 43-93 22-25 114. UTAH (107) Markkanen 12-18...
CHICAGO, IL
NEVADA 78, SAM HOUSTON STATE 60

Percentages: FG .340, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Powers 2-4, May 1-1, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-3, Huefner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ray 0-1, Wilkerson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (May). Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Ray 3, Ezeagu 2, Huefner 2, May, Scroggins). Steals: 4 (Grant,...
HOUSTON, TX
CAL POLY 62, PACIFIC 58

Percentages: FG .412, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Fleming 2-5, Stevenson 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Franklin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 3, Koroma 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Taylor). Steals: 7 (Sanders...
Washington St. 61, S. Dakota St. 41

WASHINGTON ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.741, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Teder 3-7, Motuga 1-2, Leger-Walker 1-5, Wallack 0-3, Gardner 0-1, Tuhina 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Murekatete 1, Wallack 1) Turnovers: 12 (Leger-Walker 5, Murekatete 3, Tuhina 2, Motuga 1, Teder 1) Steals: 5 (Tuhina 2, Leger-Walker 1, Teder...
WASHINGTON, DC
Louisville hosts No. 22 Maryland following Reese's 24-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Memphis Tigers (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts North Alabama looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting. The Lions...
MEMPHIS, TN
Monday's Scores

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 80, Scottsdale Chaparral 58. Sequoia Pathway vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Today in Sports History-Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points

1941 — The Chicago Bears score 49 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 49-13. 1948 — Baseball’s Negro National League disbands. 1956 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore in the fifth round to win the world heavyweight title in Chicago. 1969...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)6-08001. 2. Stanford8-17612. 3. Connecticut5-07433. 4. Indiana7-06835.
TENNESSEE STATE

