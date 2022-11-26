Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -12.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland plays the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 in home games. Louisville is 0-3 in...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO