Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco announces commitment to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a month after a stellar season running for the Lansing Catholic cross country team, Hannah Pricco announced her commitment to run for the University of Michigan next year. Before realizing her potential to become a Big Ten runner though, Pricco envisioned herself playing another sport at the next level. […]
Wolves win over GR Gold

GR mayor declares ‘Bill Steffen Day’ to celebrate …. It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s …. The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen Day” to celebrate the career of longtime meteorologist Bill Steffen, chief emeritus for Storm Team 8. (Nov. 28, 2022)
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 112922

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. GRCC, U-M Health-West partner in tuition program …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112822. Mostly cloudy tonight and dry with lows holding...
Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
Giving every child a chance at the plate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The West Michigan Whitecaps and the YMCA of Grand Rapids have partnered together to make sure every child has an opportunity to participate in sports. The Ted Rasberry Youth League takes place over the summer and offers inner city children in Grand Rapids the opportunity to play baseball or softball in their community for free. Many of these kids would never have the chance to play a sport or enjoy in the life opportunities that it offers.
Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
2 dead in Kentwood house fire

Michigan to Big Ten Title game following ‘legendary’ …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
John Ball Zoo participating in Giving Zoo Day

Home away from home in works for transplant patients, …. Transplants are lifesaving and life changing operations. But they can also put a lot of stress on the patients and their families. The Transplant House West Michigan is designed to take some of the pressure off both patients and families. (Nov. 29, 2022)
Kalamazoo housing project by ex-WMU standout gets another boost in funding

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A housing development planned for Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood received another piece of funding to bring the site a step closer to construction. A $630,000 grant from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will help fund the cleanup of a site on Kalamazoo’s north side for construction of a housing development, the state agency announced this week.
Oh WOW! Without This Muskegon Man, Snowboarding Would Not Exist

When you think of winter sports, you immediately think of ice skating, skiing, and snowboarding. Did you know that snowboarding was invented in Michigan, specifically Muskegon?. Before there was 'snowboarding,' there was a prototype for it. Thanks to this Muskegon man. Around 1965, Sherman Poppen, who was an engineer, was...
Get your retirement funds in order before the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas…and SOON a brand new year. That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our financial expert and sponsor of this segment tom jacobs with jacobs financial services joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
GR SAFE Task Force to hear pitches on reducing violence

Later this week, Grand Rapids city leaders are expected to hear ideas from the community about how to reduce violence in the city. (Nov. 27, 2022) GR SAFE Task Force to hear pitches on reducing violence. Later this week, Grand Rapids city leaders are expected to hear ideas from the...
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
