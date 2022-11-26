GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The West Michigan Whitecaps and the YMCA of Grand Rapids have partnered together to make sure every child has an opportunity to participate in sports. The Ted Rasberry Youth League takes place over the summer and offers inner city children in Grand Rapids the opportunity to play baseball or softball in their community for free. Many of these kids would never have the chance to play a sport or enjoy in the life opportunities that it offers.

