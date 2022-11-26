Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Caledonia football ‘played their hearts out’ despite tough loss to Belleville in D1 title game
DETROIT -- When the Caledonia football players walked off Ford Field looking up at the scoreboard, the knew the 35-17 loss to Belleville in the Division 1 championship game did not tell the whole story. After all, the game was much closer until Belleville pulled away in the fourth quarter....
MLive.com
Grand Rapids girls basketball preseason rankings: Meet the top 10
The high school girls basketball season tips off this week for teams across the Grand Rapids area. MLive.com has a hunch that fans will be hearing about the teams listed below in the months to come. Check out the Grand Rapids preseason top 10:
localsportsjournal.com
Brady Rose scores a key touchdown in Ferris State victory over Pittsburgh State
Mona Shores’ graduate Brady Rose left his mark for the Ferris State Bulldogs on Saturday. Rose caught five passes for 84 yards and that included a 69-yard touchdown pass as the Bulldogs advanced in the NCAA Division II Super Regional with a 17-14 victory over Pittsburgh State. Ferris kicked...
Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco announces commitment to Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a month after a stellar season running for the Lansing Catholic cross country team, Hannah Pricco announced her commitment to run for the University of Michigan next year. Before realizing her potential to become a Big Ten runner though, Pricco envisioned herself playing another sport at the next level. […]
WOOD
Wolves win over GR Gold
GR mayor declares ‘Bill Steffen Day’ to celebrate …. It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s …. The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen Day” to celebrate the career of longtime meteorologist Bill Steffen, chief emeritus for Storm Team 8. (Nov. 28, 2022)
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 112922
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. GRCC, U-M Health-West partner in tuition program …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112822. Mostly cloudy tonight and dry with lows holding...
WWMTCw
Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
‘We’re growing’: Longtime Kalamazoo business to cut ribbon on facility expansion
The addition cost approximately $6 million, with $4.7 million set aside solely for upgrading equipment and machinery.
WOOD
Giving every child a chance at the plate
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The West Michigan Whitecaps and the YMCA of Grand Rapids have partnered together to make sure every child has an opportunity to participate in sports. The Ted Rasberry Youth League takes place over the summer and offers inner city children in Grand Rapids the opportunity to play baseball or softball in their community for free. Many of these kids would never have the chance to play a sport or enjoy in the life opportunities that it offers.
Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
WOOD
2 dead in Kentwood house fire
Michigan to Big Ten Title game following ‘legendary’ …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
WOOD
It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s chief emeritus
The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen Day” to celebrate the career of longtime meteorologist Bill Steffen, chief emeritus for Storm Team 8. (Nov. 28, 2022) It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s …. The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen...
WOOD
John Ball Zoo participating in Giving Zoo Day
Home away from home in works for transplant patients, …. Transplants are lifesaving and life changing operations. But they can also put a lot of stress on the patients and their families. The Transplant House West Michigan is designed to take some of the pressure off both patients and families. (Nov. 29, 2022)
Kalamazoo housing project by ex-WMU standout gets another boost in funding
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A housing development planned for Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood received another piece of funding to bring the site a step closer to construction. A $630,000 grant from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will help fund the cleanup of a site on Kalamazoo’s north side for construction of a housing development, the state agency announced this week.
Oh WOW! Without This Muskegon Man, Snowboarding Would Not Exist
When you think of winter sports, you immediately think of ice skating, skiing, and snowboarding. Did you know that snowboarding was invented in Michigan, specifically Muskegon?. Before there was 'snowboarding,' there was a prototype for it. Thanks to this Muskegon man. Around 1965, Sherman Poppen, who was an engineer, was...
WOOD
Get your retirement funds in order before the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas…and SOON a brand new year. That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our financial expert and sponsor of this segment tom jacobs with jacobs financial services joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
WWMTCw
Sports Director Andy Pepper to start 18-hour Bell Ringing Marathon Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another year means another Bell Ringing Marathon with News Channel 3's Sports Director Andy Pepper. For the past seven years, Pepper has set off around West Michigan, putting in 18 hours to raise money on behalf of the Salvation Army. Donations: Salvation Army kicks off annual...
WOOD
GR SAFE Task Force to hear pitches on reducing violence
Later this week, Grand Rapids city leaders are expected to hear ideas from the community about how to reduce violence in the city. (Nov. 27, 2022) GR SAFE Task Force to hear pitches on reducing violence. Later this week, Grand Rapids city leaders are expected to hear ideas from the...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Fox17
Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
