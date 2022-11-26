ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Marvel News: A major non-Disney franchise crosses over with the MCU as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sets up a sequel

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn admits how little the studio cares about canon as a surprising MCU star is lined up as the next James Bond

We have a strangely James-themed special for you in the world of Marvel news today. For starters, James Gunn has been busy unpacking the ins and outs of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on social media, which includes admitting something about how Marvel Studios works that we always kind of suspected. Elsewhere, X-Men‘s James McAvoy dishes on a potential MCU return while an unexpected franchise veteran is the new favorite to play James Bond.
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s every way ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ set up ‘Vol. 3’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. When it comes to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the 40-minute TV movie not only serves as a light-hearted side-mission with everyone’s favorite spacefaring team, but it also sets up a number of plot elements for the upcoming theatrical release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn answers the question you’ve probably been wondering after the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special left fans with multiple questions in their minds. Luckily, the film’s director, James Gunn had the time to go on Twitter in between his DC Studios duties, to answer questions that fans had about his latest film. Unfortunately, one of his questions left a bad taste in some people’s mouths.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Eternals’ star reacts to being referenced twice in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Kumail Nanjiani has spotted two references to his character — Kingo, from Eternals — in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, just like many eagle-eyed fans. In the 40-minute Marvel Studios Special Presentation on Disney Plus starring everyone’s favorite spacefaring team, two posters with the immortal Bollywood star can be seen in the background.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: A dream ‘Star Wars’ cameo turns out to be a lie as hopes for ‘Wakanda Forever’s best spinoff are destroyed

Off the back of the festive high we received yesterday thanks to the debut of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, today’s biggest Marvel news stories have brought us back down to Earth with a bump as some unfortunate updates have come our way that will leave fans disappointed. It turns out what would’ve been a perfect cameo has turned out to be a lie while everyone’s ideal Wakanda Forever spinoff has been confirmed to never happen. Let’s proceed…
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement

Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Harry Potter’ wouldn’t have been as successful without the original ‘Willow,’ says showrunner

The sprawling Harry Potter fandom may have Willow to thank for the magical fantasy franchise. The 1988 film set the stage for Harry Potter‘s success, and may have served as a major inspiration, according to the executive producer for the film’s upcoming spin-off. Jonathan Kasdan, a writer and executive producer for Disney Plus’ upcoming Willow, revealed the supposed connections in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
wegotthiscovered.com

A key MCU organization is now rumored to play an important role in ‘Armor Wars’

Damage Control has been part of the MCU right from the start. The organization was first referenced in a tiny Easter Egg way back in Iron Man, but has gone on to play a bigger role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ms Marvel, and most recently in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Now it seemingly has a big upcoming role to play in Armor Wars.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn spills the surprising truth behind the ‘Guardians’ Holiday Special’s animated sequences

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is likely to join the ranks of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and Santa Claus Versus The Martians as a bonafide Christmas season hit. The 44-minute-long Marvel Special packs a lot of feel-good emotional weight, especially in its bookend animated sequences. And director James Gunn has revealed there’s a reason they hit as hard as the live-action sequences.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie

It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.
wegotthiscovered.com

A cynical festive favorite that required assistance from the CIA spreads malicious cheer all over streaming

Whenever the CIA lends its expertise to a film or television production, there’s a 99 percent likelihood that the project in question requires intimate knowledge of how the organization works, or there are technical advisors ensuring the filmmakers keep things as realistic as possible. That extra one percent is there for a reason, though, which is where How the Grinch Stole Christmas comes in.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all

Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Spacey signs on for first movie role since winning $40 million lawsuit

Kevin Spacey has quickly re-entered the acting scene after managing to successfully defend himself in a $40 million civil lawsuit made against him by former co-star Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual battery. While Spacey still faces further sexual assault charges in the UK, it hasn’t stopped the disgraced actor from...
wegotthiscovered.com

Rick’s ‘consignee’ predicament in ‘The Walking Dead’ finale, explained

The Walking Dead finally came to an end after 11 seasons, and the final few minutes of the zombie drama saw the surprise return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick and Michonne, respectively. Granted, the pair didn’t stroll through the gates of Alexandria hand-in-hand to give Judith and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy