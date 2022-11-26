ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Nonprofit announces plans for women’s museum and community center in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A home in north St. Louis is being renovated into a museum that will highlight African American women. The building near St. Louis and Glasgow Avenues was the home of Ethel Hedgeman Lyle. She was born and raised in St. Louis. In 1980, she helped found the first African American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

CREW-ST. Louis Appoints 2023 Officers & Directors

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2023. CREW-St. Louis officers for 2023, including their respective companies, are:. President, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald. President-Elect/CREW Network Delegate, Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. Immediate Past President, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Local leaders are discussing restarting talks to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County, News 4 confirmed Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and new Board of Alderman President Megan Green have expressed interest in resuming talks to merge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
showmeprogress.com

Punching down is never a good look

As if a lack of transparency is aspirational. The city calls Elad Gross’ lawsuit “a publicity stunt,” seeks $25K in damages. I sometimes sue the government on behalf of hurt people. The day before Thanksgiving, my government decided to sue me and start a negative media campaign in an Eric-Greitens-esque attempt to discredit my work.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Reside in St. Louis: NABISCO Mansion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The NABISCO Mansion located at 10 Westmoreland Place is on the market. The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms. It was built in 1896, and the current owners have made some restorations. The home’s listing price is $2,150,000. The listing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson

Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson. Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

WATCH: Catholic Charities Christmas Concert

ST. LOUIS – To put you in the Christmas spirit, watch a special Christmas Concert to benefit the work of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of St. Louis featuring special guest, St. Louis native, his Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan. Donations can be made through the QR code on the stream or by visiting https://www.ccstl.org/get-involved/donate/ Several high profile Catholic […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
brentwoodmo.org

A Message from Mayor Dimmitt

You may have read in the November 18, 2022, St. Louis Post-Dispatch an article entitled “St. Louis County police departments pursue auto-theft task force.” (Here’s the link to that article.) I would like to provide a little background for the subject matter of this article. For a number of years, we have lived with the fact that criminals are coming through our neighborhoods in the early morning hours trying to steal items from cars. Police refer to this as “car clotting.” However, during the last few years we have witnessed a change from a lone individual to a more organized group effort: cars with four or five armed people coming into our residential neighborhoods trying to steal either cars or guns. The Brentwood Police Department has been urging our residents to 1) lock their cars, 2) remove valuables and 3) never, ever confront these individuals. Our police tell us to call 911 and let them, the professionals, deal with these criminals.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
MISSOURI STATE

