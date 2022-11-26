Read full article on original website
As BOA President, Green Vows to Build a St. Louis For All
"It is time to build, together, a city that works for everyone," Megan Green says at inauguration
KMOV
Nonprofit announces plans for women’s museum and community center in North St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A home in north St. Louis is being renovated into a museum that will highlight African American women. The building near St. Louis and Glasgow Avenues was the home of Ethel Hedgeman Lyle. She was born and raised in St. Louis. In 1980, she helped found the first African American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
stlouiscnr.com
CREW-ST. Louis Appoints 2023 Officers & Directors
The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2023. CREW-St. Louis officers for 2023, including their respective companies, are:. President, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald. President-Elect/CREW Network Delegate, Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. Immediate Past President, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development.
KMOV
Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Local leaders are discussing restarting talks to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County, News 4 confirmed Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and new Board of Alderman President Megan Green have expressed interest in resuming talks to merge.
showmeprogress.com
Punching down is never a good look
As if a lack of transparency is aspirational. The city calls Elad Gross’ lawsuit “a publicity stunt,” seeks $25K in damages. I sometimes sue the government on behalf of hurt people. The day before Thanksgiving, my government decided to sue me and start a negative media campaign in an Eric-Greitens-esque attempt to discredit my work.
St. Louis Board of Aldermen introduces new bill to increase their pay
When the St. Louis Board of Aldermen is cut in half next April, a bill has been introduced to raise their pay to $72,000.
KMOV
Reside in St. Louis: NABISCO Mansion
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The NABISCO Mansion located at 10 Westmoreland Place is on the market. The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms. It was built in 1896, and the current owners have made some restorations. The home’s listing price is $2,150,000. The listing...
KMOV
Deadline to sponsor holiday wreath at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery is Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As dozens of volunteers prepare to adorn gravesites with holiday wreaths, Wreaths Across America is asking people to consider sponsoring a wreath ahead of the Tuesday deadline. Wreaths Across America said as of Monday, around 19,000 wreaths have been sponsored so far this year. Last...
Some outreach workers frustrated with St. Louis officials over housing for the homeless
In St. Louis, some outreach workers helping unhoused neighbors said they are frustrated with city officials, while officials said they are already doing more ahead of the launch of the city’s inclement weather operations plan in December.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson
Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson. Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a...
St. Peters Amazon Workers Join Mass Global Walkout to 'Make Amazon Pay'
The worrkers joined thousands of others in 30 countries demanding better pay and safer work conditions
$40M St. Louis facility opens to help people with homelessness and HIV/AIDS
DOORWAYS offers its clients a place to live and a lot of other services, like mental health care, help finding work, a food pantry, and access to a pharmacist, all in one place.
WATCH: Catholic Charities Christmas Concert
ST. LOUIS – To put you in the Christmas spirit, watch a special Christmas Concert to benefit the work of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of St. Louis featuring special guest, St. Louis native, his Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan. Donations can be made through the QR code on the stream or by visiting https://www.ccstl.org/get-involved/donate/ Several high profile Catholic […]
‘Final straw’: Tishaura Jones, Cori Bush respond to now-deleted Elon Musk tweet
Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently deleted a tweet he originally published last week referencing the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri. In recent days, the tweet was met with criticism from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Missouri U.S. Rep. Cori Bush.
Hartmann: Secrecy Is Alive and Well at Greater St. Louis Inc
New tax documents show the same old rejection of transparency
brentwoodmo.org
A Message from Mayor Dimmitt
You may have read in the November 18, 2022, St. Louis Post-Dispatch an article entitled “St. Louis County police departments pursue auto-theft task force.” (Here’s the link to that article.) I would like to provide a little background for the subject matter of this article. For a number of years, we have lived with the fact that criminals are coming through our neighborhoods in the early morning hours trying to steal items from cars. Police refer to this as “car clotting.” However, during the last few years we have witnessed a change from a lone individual to a more organized group effort: cars with four or five armed people coming into our residential neighborhoods trying to steal either cars or guns. The Brentwood Police Department has been urging our residents to 1) lock their cars, 2) remove valuables and 3) never, ever confront these individuals. Our police tell us to call 911 and let them, the professionals, deal with these criminals.
St. Louis Comes After Lawyer Who Accused Them of Sunshine Law Violations
The city calls Elad Gross' lawsuit "a publicity stunt," seeks $25K in damages
St. Louis trucking company tries to swerve past inflation challenges
ST. LOUIS — During the month of November 5 On Your Side has been taking a deeper look into how 2022’s record levels of inflation and supply chain issues are affecting consumers and companies. We checked in with one St. Louis trucking company who said the transport industry...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
To ‘Make Amazon Pay,’ St. Peters Fulfillment Center Workers Will Strike
Some employees plan to walk out Friday afternoon as part of a worldwide campaign
