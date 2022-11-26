Trumps so transactional that he would never even meet with him much less dine with him unless he thought he was getting something out of itIt was very mutual
gonna be fun seeing trump change his story over the next few weeks... "I don't know who he is",... "I know who he is, but he didn't say anything anti-Semitic",.... "he made a few anti-Semitic comments we laughed and then I scolded him",... "I didn't know who he was, he wasn't invited, the FBI planted him at my dinner table to make me look bad" 🤔🤔😂😂😂
ye was asking a man who filed bankruptcy 6 times for business advice? these 2 deserve each other
Related
White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Spills About Mar-A-Lago Dinner With Trump
Kanye West Says Trump ‘Lied About Me,’ Walks Out of Interview Over Discussion of Anti-Semitism
The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign
'Trump Is Done': Damning Viral Video Shows Even His Friends Are Mocking Him
Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns
Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”
Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'
Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady
Ivanka made “a terrible mistake” by cropping Don Jr.’s girlfriend Kim Guilfoyle out of wedding photo
Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Here's What Trump Will Do If He Wins in 2024, According to Kellyanne Conway
What Happened When People Tried Leaving Trump's Big Announcement Before He Was Finished
Ivana Trump Was Reportedly ‘Totally Broken Down’ After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President
Trump demands election loser Kari Lake be "installed" as governor in late-night Truth Social rant
Trump Lawyers Thought Clarence Thomas Was ‘Only Chance’ to Thwart 2020 Election Certification
Herschel Walker tells rally he’ll protect any ‘martians living in the US’ as they are ‘my family too’
Melania Trump Slammed for Appearing to Wear White at Wedding—'Too Close'
Eric Trump Boasts That His Dad 'Fought For This Country.' Critics Say: What Now?!
Kanye West drops US presidency campaign video taking aim at Donald Trump
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 68