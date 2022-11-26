Read full article on original website
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
Federal court denies 19-year-old's request to witness her father's execution by the state of Missouri
A federal court has denied a 19-year-old's request to let her witness her father's execution on Tuesday, when the state of Missouri is scheduled to put him to death for the 2005 murder of police sergeant William McEntee.
MilitaryTimes
Marine vet’s execution date set after 21 years on death row
Mississippi has set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row for 21 years after his appeals and legal challenges were unsuccessful. In a Thursday ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court granted a motion from the state in the case of Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Loden is to be put to death Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible within 24 hours of that time.
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved
The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?
Mary Lunsford spoke to her daughter 29-year-old daughter Tabitha Queen on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021. Mary lives in San Antonio, Texas, and Tabitha lived in Bastrop, Louisiana with her three children. Tabitha called her mother to wish her a Happy Mother's Day, reports KNOE.
Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say
New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
A Texas attorney told his pregnant wife the water he gave her was cloudy because of dirty pipes, court docs say. He was later indicted for slipping an abortion drug in her drinks.
The wife of Mason Herring, a Houston attorney, began refusing other drinks that he offered her after she became suspicious, court documents said.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Her Execution Was Stayed Just Days Before Her Scheduled Death: Melissa Lucio
The first time I ever heard the name Melissa Lucio was when Kim Kardashian tweeted about her and how she was innocent and should not be executed — which is kind of sad, but at least Kim is using her time to tweet about things that actually matter. But what really caught my attention, was when Melissa’s story began to be shared around the true-crime community, there were several comments from people who actually lived in the area where Melissa is from who stated that they firmly believe Melissa did the crime she is accused of. As it stands now, Melissa Lucio is on death row for the alleged 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.
Florida 'Killer Clown': Judge rejects defense's bid to release Sheila Keen-Warren pending murder trial
The trial for a Florida woman accused in the state’s infamous "Killer Clown" case from 1990 has been delayed yet again, but is nearing fruition more than 32 years later.
‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head
A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
Sailor convicted of fatally stabbing woman pregnant with twins after thinking he was the father
The state said the convicted murderer's DNA was found underneath the woman's fingernails, allegedly from scratching and clawing at him when she was being attacked.
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
Policewoman Shoots Two in New York Before Killing Herself in Domestic Dispute
A 29-year-old police officer committed suicide after shooting two other women in Greece, NY on Nov. 14. According to WHEC, Tiffani Gatson of the Greece Police Department shot two women before turning the gun on herself. One of the victims was identified as 27-year-old Angely Solis. An unidentified victim in her 30s was also shot.
TODAY.com
Utah grandmother, 56, gives birth to her son and daughter-and-law’s baby
A grandmother from Utah who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law gave birth to a "perfect" baby girl named Hannah. "She is here and my heart could explode," Hannah's mom, Cambria Hauck, wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a video of her mother-in-law Nancy Hauck giving birth while surrounded by family. "She is perfect in every way."
Texas jury awards $21 million to family of man left in vegetative state after routine surgery
The family of a Texas man who was left in a vegetative state after what was supposed to be routine leg surgery has been awarded $21 million by a Texas jury.
