Nevada 78, Sam Houston St. 60
SAM HOUSTON ST. (6-1) Ezeagu 1-3 1-3 3, Ikpe 4-6 0-2 9, Grant 4-13 3-3 12, May 4-9 0-0 9, Powers 4-7 2-2 12, Ray 1-4 8-9 10, Wilkerson 0-5 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-1 0-1 0, Scroggins 0-1 1-2 1, Huefner 0-2 4-4 4, Nicholas 0-1 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 19-26 60.
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115
INDIANA (116) Hield 5-13 4-5 15, Smith 1-4 6-6 9, Turner 7-17 0-0 15, Haliburton 10-22 1-3 24, Nesmith 5-10 2-2 16, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 10-22 0-0 23, Nembhard 4-8 0-0 12, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 43-105 13-16 116.
Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58
PITTSBURGH (5-3) Hugley 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 5-11 4-5 14, Cummings 6-8 2-2 17, Elliott 5-8 5-5 18, Hinson 5-9 8-11 22, Sibande 3-7 2-2 11, Federiko 1-1 0-2 2, J.Diaz Graham 0-3 0-0 0, G.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Santos 1-5 0-0 3, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Fisch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 21-27 87.
Mavs unclear on timeline for Walker as 4-time All-Star signs
The timeline for Kemba Walker to contribute for the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain as the four-time All-Star joins a roster in need of playmaking help behind superstar Luka Doncic
Booker scores 44, Suns top Kings 122-117 for 5th straight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. “That's kind of what I get paid to do,” Booker said. “I was worried...
Williamson powers short-handed Pelicans past Thunder 105-101
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing...
New coach Freeze confident Auburn 'will like the end result'
In his introductory press conference at Auburn on Tuesday, new Tigers coach Hugh Freeze, 53, said he's looking forward to re-writing his career after taking the Liberty Flames to unprecedented heights the last four seasons.
Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17
INDIANAPOLIS — Benny Snell Jr.’s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris...
