Washington State

Nevada 78, Sam Houston St. 60

SAM HOUSTON ST. (6-1) Ezeagu 1-3 1-3 3, Ikpe 4-6 0-2 9, Grant 4-13 3-3 12, May 4-9 0-0 9, Powers 4-7 2-2 12, Ray 1-4 8-9 10, Wilkerson 0-5 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-1 0-1 0, Scroggins 0-1 1-2 1, Huefner 0-2 4-4 4, Nicholas 0-1 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 19-26 60.
HOUSTON, TX
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115

INDIANA (116) Hield 5-13 4-5 15, Smith 1-4 6-6 9, Turner 7-17 0-0 15, Haliburton 10-22 1-3 24, Nesmith 5-10 2-2 16, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 10-22 0-0 23, Nembhard 4-8 0-0 12, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 43-105 13-16 116.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58

PITTSBURGH (5-3) Hugley 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 5-11 4-5 14, Cummings 6-8 2-2 17, Elliott 5-8 5-5 18, Hinson 5-9 8-11 22, Sibande 3-7 2-2 11, Federiko 1-1 0-2 2, J.Diaz Graham 0-3 0-0 0, G.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Santos 1-5 0-0 3, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Fisch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 21-27 87.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Booker scores 44, Suns top Kings 122-117 for 5th straight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. “That's kind of what I get paid to do,” Booker said. “I was worried...
PHOENIX, AZ
Williamson powers short-handed Pelicans past Thunder 105-101

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

INDIANAPOLIS — Benny Snell Jr.’s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris...
PITTSBURGH, PA

