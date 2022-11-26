ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Pacers have 4 players with 20-plus points, beat Nets 128-117

FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5OC9_0jNzmza100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 26 points to lead four Indiana players with 20 or more, and the Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-117 on Friday night.

Myles Turner added 23 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 and Bennedict Mathurin finished with 20 for the Pacers. Halliburton also had 15 assists.

Kevin Durant scored 36 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter for the Nets. Ben Simmons made all eight shots and scored 20 before fouling out in the final minute. Kyrie Irving also had 20.

Mathurin, who scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, sank a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Pacers a 99-96 lead, their first since the the middle of the first quarter. The Pacers expanded the lead to 108-98 with a 3-pointer by Hield with 6:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn closed the deficit to 110-107 when Durant sank a 3-pointer, was fouled and converted the four-point play. But Indiana pulled away again.

Nic Claxton, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, was called for a flagrant foul for shoving Haliburton, who had to be restrained from going after Claxton. Haliburton sank two free throws to push the lead to 120-111 with 3:38 to go.

The Nets shot 61% to take a 65-57 lead at halftime. Irving set the pace with 14 points, follow by Simmons with 12. The Pacers made nearly 48% of their shots in the first half.

TIP-INS

Nets: Yuta Watanabe was sidelined with a right hamstring strain for the second consecutive game. … Simmons scored in double figures for the sixth straight game. In the three games prior to the streak, Simmons had a combined total of 10 points.

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard missed his third consecutive game with a bruised left knee. … After a long discussion with the referees during a timeout in the third quarter, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was issued a technical. Durant missed the free throw.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Portland on Sunday.

Pacers: Open seven-game Western road trip Sunday at Los Angeles Clippers.Pacers have 4 players with 20-plus points, beat Nets 128-117

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Zubac has 31 points, 29 rebounds as Clippers beat Pacers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday. Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Zach Edey scores 23, No. 24 Purdue tops No. 6 Gonzaga 84-66

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey and his Purdue teammates were admittedly too excited early on for the chance to compare themselves to one of the top teams in the country. Once the 24th-ranked Boilermakers calmed down, they showed they are worthy of their own consideration as a top team after a thorough 84-66 thumping […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The 7-foot-4 […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
NEW PALESTINE, IN
FOX59

Bates, Johnson lead No. 11 Indiana past Jackson State 90-51

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tamar Bates celebrated his best college game, first with his teammates and then with his 8-month-old daughter, Leilani, who sat on his lap as he answered postgame questions. For Bates, it was the epitome of holiday weekend he’ll never forget. The sophomore guard made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points, both […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Purdue keeps Bucket, advances to Big Ten Title Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue beat Indiana 30-16 in the 97th Old Oaken Bucket Game in Bloomington to win the Big Ten West and advance to the conference title game against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. “It’s a heck of a job by our football team,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana coach says Vegas tourney set back women’s basketball

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational because no paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to the floor with four minutes left against […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX59

Keys to the Game: Colts vs. Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts host the Steelers on Monday Night Football in their second of four primetime games this season. The numbers don’t look good for the Colts. They haven’t beaten Pittsburgh since 2008, losing seven straight to the Steelers. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin is 18-4 on Monday night. Colts’ insider Joel Erickson gives […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX59

Luke Purichia wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Congratulations to Bishop Chatard’s Luke Purichia for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on November 18, 2022. The Trojans proved to be opportunistic on defense, as a West Lafayette pass went through the hands of the intended receiver and Purichia made a nice diving snag […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

NC State beats Butler for 5th place at Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 15 points to help North Carolina State beat Butler 76-61 in Friday night’s fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. DJ Burns added 14 points for the Wolfpack (6-1), who shot 44.6% while converting 14 turnovers by Butler into 21 points. N.C. State had five double-figure scorers. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Valparaiso tops Whiteland for class 5A crown

INDIANAPOLIS – Valparaiso’s Justin Clark connected with Rocco Micciche for an 11-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left to lift the Vikings to the 5A state football championship over Whiteland, 35-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The touchdown was Micciche’s only catch of the night as Valparaiso won its first football title since 1975. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy