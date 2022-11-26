Read full article on original website
6abc
About 100 people fishing on a frozen lake in Minnesota were rescued after a large chunk of the ice broke off, leaving them stranded. Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call just after 11:30 a.m. Monday from people who were fishing on Upper Red Lake in northern Beltrami County, according to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office. The callers stated that a large chunk of ice broke free from the main shoreline, stranding about 100 individuals, authorities said.
Americans Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim vanished off the coast of Puerto Peñasco. Mexican authorities are searching for two Americans who went missing after a kayaking trip off the coast of Puerto Peñasco in the Gulf of California, local authorities said late Saturday. Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim...
