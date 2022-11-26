ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Judge sentences man for deadly Ozark County shooting in July

THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered issued a suspended sentence for an Ozark County man for the death of another man in July. The judge sentenced Brian Mathew Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, to ten years in prison, but suspending all ten years. He pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Monday that eight people died on during the Thanksgiving counting period, which lasted from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. In addition, there were 115 people injured, 113 arrests made for driving while intoxicated, 414 crashes and 35 The post Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Springfield nightclub still grappling with Club Q shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emotions are still running high at a Springfield nightclub following the news of a deadly shooting in Colorado. Last week, five people were killed in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Locally, staff members at Martha’s Vineyard, a club known for its drag shows, hope the violence will end. “It almost knocks […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE.   Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Man Sentenced To 235 Months in Prison

A Springfield man will spend time in federal prison in a child exploitation case. A judge sentenced Kody Ray Kelso to 235 months in prison. Investigators say Kelso used a teen dating site to contact a person that he believed was a 13 year-old girl and asked for them to send him nude photos.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

9,000 hens killed in Webster County after latest Missouri case of avian flu

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year. Agriculture officials say the disease does not carry a health risk for humans. State and federal officials are conducting additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Before I was old enough to begin school

This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Watching for avian flu this bird hunting season

Man accused of running over Springfield Police Department officer appears before judge Monday. Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Firefighters explains challenges in recovery of 2 kayakers at Lake of the Ozarks. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozarks firefighters share how to be festive without the fire hazard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas season is here. Decorations make the season bright, but many hazards come with the holiday. Firefighters want you to remember a few tips when decking the halls. First, keep candles away from anything that could burn. Half of home decoration fires start with candles....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

New technology comes to Stone County Emergency Services 911 center

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A first of its kind in Missouri life-saving technology is now in Stone County. Dispatchers at the Stone County Emergency Services center are able to communicate with you in a whole new way using the Prepared Live program. “By doing videos or pictures we’re able...
STONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy