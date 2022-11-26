Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Springfield police arrest man facing more than 20 charges for multiple incidents
The Springfield Police Department has arrested a man facing charges with multiple incidents, including a theft at an event at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds earlier this month.
KYTV
Judge sentences man for deadly Ozark County shooting in July
THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered issued a suspended sentence for an Ozark County man for the death of another man in July. The judge sentenced Brian Mathew Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, to ten years in prison, but suspending all ten years. He pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.
KYTV
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Monday that eight people died on during the Thanksgiving counting period, which lasted from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. In addition, there were 115 people injured, 113 arrests made for driving while intoxicated, 414 crashes and 35 The post Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Springfield nightclub still grappling with Club Q shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emotions are still running high at a Springfield nightclub following the news of a deadly shooting in Colorado. Last week, five people were killed in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Locally, staff members at Martha’s Vineyard, a club known for its drag shows, hope the violence will end. “It almost knocks […]
Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE. Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
933kwto.com
Springfield Man Sentenced To 235 Months in Prison
A Springfield man will spend time in federal prison in a child exploitation case. A judge sentenced Kody Ray Kelso to 235 months in prison. Investigators say Kelso used a teen dating site to contact a person that he believed was a 13 year-old girl and asked for them to send him nude photos.
KYTV
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security cameras show the men drive right up to the trailer on November 19 and steal it in broad daylight at about 4:45 pm. Minutes later, someone spotted the truck and trailer. The tipster called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this week with a description of the driver.
KYTV
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
KYTV
9,000 hens killed in Webster County after latest Missouri case of avian flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year. Agriculture officials say the disease does not carry a health risk for humans. State and federal officials are conducting additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Before I was old enough to begin school
This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
KYTV
Springfield City Council tables 7-Brew measure; approve renaming an airport terminal after Roy Blunt
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council had a busy night of discussion about a coffee shop and the renaming of an airport terminal Monday. Below is a breakdown of the top measures and where they stand. 7-Brew Coffee drive-thru development. Council members discussed traffic impact concerns for the development...
KYTV
Watching for avian flu this bird hunting season
Man accused of running over Springfield Police Department officer appears before judge Monday. Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Firefighters explains challenges in recovery of 2 kayakers at Lake of the Ozarks. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of...
hulalandblog.com
The Birthplace of Route 66 in Springfield MO: Classic Cars, a Muffler Man & a Hotel Where Elvis Stayed
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. Springfield, Missouri (not to be...
Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
KYTV
Former Boyd Elementary School in Springfield has been purchased for $200k
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been over one year since Boyd Elementary School left its original location at 1409 N. Washington and started in a whole new facility at 833 E. Division. After a year of sitting vacant, the building has been purchased by Boyd School Redevelopment Corp. for...
KYTV
Ozarks firefighters share how to be festive without the fire hazard
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas season is here. Decorations make the season bright, but many hazards come with the holiday. Firefighters want you to remember a few tips when decking the halls. First, keep candles away from anything that could burn. Half of home decoration fires start with candles....
KYTV
New technology comes to Stone County Emergency Services 911 center
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A first of its kind in Missouri life-saving technology is now in Stone County. Dispatchers at the Stone County Emergency Services center are able to communicate with you in a whole new way using the Prepared Live program. “By doing videos or pictures we’re able...
KYTV
One victim in critial condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. According to Springfield Police, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 304 W. Walnut St., near the Walnut and Patton Ave. intersection. Police...
Comments / 2