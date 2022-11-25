ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

The trial for 40-year-old Melvin Huntley of Batavia has begun this week in Genesee County Court with jury selection. He rejected a plea deal that was offered in October. Huntley was first arrested in July 2021 following a sheriff’s investigation that allegedly revealed he sexually assaulted a child under 11 over the course of five years. Further investigation revealed three more victims, all under the age of 17 that involved repeated acts of sexual assault. In March, a Genesee County grand jury filed a 25-count indictment against Huntley including, among other multiple felony charges, predatory sexual assault, which is punishable by 25 years to life. Huntley remains in Genesee County Jail pending the outcome of the trial.
BATAVIA, NY
Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming Counties are going to be under a wind advisory for a storm coming Wednesday morning starting at 10am and lasting till 4pm on Thursday. Winds 25-35 miles per hour are expected with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour going from west to east. Gusts could blow around unsecured objects and possibly blow tree limbs onto power lines causing outages. Travel in high profile vehicles could be dangerous.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
On November 26, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Allyson P. Lawrence, 28, of Batavia, NY on a warrant for failing to appear in the Town of Batavia Court in July of 2022. She was charged with Bail Jumping 3rd Degree and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Batavia court in December of 2022.
BATAVIA, NY
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are on scene of a fire at Country Club Manor apartments in Williamsville. The apartment complex is located on Northwood Drive. A firefighter on scene told News 4 that the fire is mostly contained to a garage and not a building. It began as a vehicle fire just after […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
UPDATE: The missing person alert for 61-year-old Jenny Torres of Rochester has now been canceled. Torres had vanished yesterday afternoon. Authorities say she has a traumatic brain injury and may have been in need of medical attention. Original story:. Authorities are looking for a 61-year-old Rochester women who vanished yesterday...
ROCHESTER, NY
We’ve got five must-see music suggestions to end your year this December here in Rochester. From the 1st to the 31st, we’ve got you covered. So work off that holiday meal, take a load off your holiday shopping stress, and get down and groovy with these great shows coming to town. Get out and celebrate a full (relatively) unimpeded year of live music!
ROCHESTER, NY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
ROCHESTER, NY
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
ROCHESTER, NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
ROCHESTER, NY
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Isabella Davila, 16, is missing from Irondequoit. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a Ying-Yang design on it and black sweatpants. She is 5 foot 9 and about 150 pounds. If you have information that can help to find Isabella, please call 911.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY

