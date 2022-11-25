The trial for 40-year-old Melvin Huntley of Batavia has begun this week in Genesee County Court with jury selection. He rejected a plea deal that was offered in October. Huntley was first arrested in July 2021 following a sheriff’s investigation that allegedly revealed he sexually assaulted a child under 11 over the course of five years. Further investigation revealed three more victims, all under the age of 17 that involved repeated acts of sexual assault. In March, a Genesee County grand jury filed a 25-count indictment against Huntley including, among other multiple felony charges, predatory sexual assault, which is punishable by 25 years to life. Huntley remains in Genesee County Jail pending the outcome of the trial.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO