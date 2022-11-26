ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.

By Jon Burkett
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- In a manifesto found on 31-year-old Walmart manager Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.

"He had his hands like that and at first, it didn't even register as real until I could feel the vibrations hitting your chest and the ringing of the gun," Jessi Wilczewski said.

Wilczewski said one by one, she watched her colleagues get shot in a break room inside the Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday night. The haunting sound of blood droplets is something she said she may never get over.

"I tried really hard not to look at the sound of the droplets. It plays over and over and over in my head," Wilczewski said.

She said that Bing left briefly but then came back. At the time, she was hiding and said that's when Bing told her to come out.

She had a bag and put it out first to show him she was surrendering. Shaken and scared, she thought she was going to die as he put the gun to her head.

The seconds felt like an eternity.

"He told me to go home. He took the gun away from my forehead and pointed it at the ceiling and said, 'Jessie, go home.' I got up real slow and I tried not looking at everyone on the floor," Wilczewski remembered.

Wilczewski had only been working at the Chesapeake Walmart for five days. Police said that at the end of Bing's manifesto, he mentioned sparing a female colleague because his mother also battled cancer.

The name of the colleague Bing was speaking of was redacted in what was released to the public.

BeLinda
3d ago

I'm glad your life wasn't taken, Ms. Jessi! I hope you'll find peace and safety in the comfort of Jesus Christ!🙏

