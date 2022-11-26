Read full article on original website
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Character is revealed when your back is again the wall, and in the regional round of the playoffs, Chapel Hill found themselves down 17-nothing at the half, but were able to rally and beat Lumberton 35-23. “Very proud of our program and where our culture is at and just how these […]
WebXtra: City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass
3-year-old Canton girl named 2023 CMN hospitals “Miracle Child”. A three-year-old girl from Canton has been named the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals “Miracle Child.”. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. SFA Board...
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
Don’t Miss Out! They’re Restocking Rainbow Trout in Tyler, Texas
Texas Parks and Wildlife is trying their best to make sure you don’t get skunked when you spend a day fishing here in Tyler, Texas. As they just took to social media and posted that they will soon be stocking certain places with rainbow trout, which are great to eat and according to Texas Parks and Wildlife they are easy to catch. Although, there aren’t too many fish that are easy to catch.
Mustangs look to rebuild with new faces
This could be a rebuilding year for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs basketball team. Only one Mustang is back on the varsity that won a playoff game last season. West Orange-Stark was up and down most of Coach Chris Castille's first year leading the Mustangs. They struggled early before finding their groove near the end of the district games and making the playoffs. The Mustangs pulled off a bit of an upset winning a playoff game for the first time in four years defeating the always tough Hardin-Jefferson Hawks in the opening round of the post season. Another big upset came up short by four points when WOS fell to Houston Yates in the second round.
Davis wins award from Longview Orthopaedic Star Foundation
The Longview Orthopaedic Star Foundation recognizes Wiley College women’s basketball player Kaitlyn Davis for her athletic and academic success by awarding her a monetary award as Student-Athlete of the Week. Davis was presented a trophy and a poster with her father Marcellias Davis standing beside her before the Lady...
Catt Career High 16 For Cards
Lamar University sophomore Valentine Catt (Orangefield) scored a game-high 16 points, to go along with 7 boards and two blocks, but SMU had too much firepower defeating the Cardinals, 75-50, Sunday afternoon at Moody Coliseum. The loss drops LU to 3-4 on the season. Catt was one of two Cardinals...
McNeese to look for holes in No. 13 Tennessee’s defense
Tennessee has bounced back nicely from its only loss of the season. That likely does not bode well for McNeese when it visits the No. 13 Volunteers, who’ll aim for their fifth straight victory on Wednesday night in Knoxville, Tenn. When Colorado knocked off the then-No. 11 Volunteers 78-66...
CHUY’S TEX-MEX GRAND OPENING IN LONGVIEW
NOVEMBER 28, 2022 – LONGVIEW: Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its authentic, fresh food and eclectic design, will officially open to the public on Tuesday, December 6. The restaurant, located at 208 E. Loop 281, will serve lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Patrons can also enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso weekdays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
East Texans talk Black Friday deals
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Cathy Carter from Whitehouse usually doesn’t shop for Black Friday sales. “I avoid it like the plague usually because I figure there’s this huge crowds, and I’m not that big of a shopper anyways, I have to be drawn out for something I really think I want,” said Cathy Carter, a Black […]
Coffee shop to open, food truck closes in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The second of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week. The new coffee shop at 3924 Troup Highway will open on Wednesday, the company announced in a Facebook post. "We're stoked to see ya there!" the company said.
East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.”
Hospitality Health E-R shooting in Longview
The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii began erupting on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside East Texas ER
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the officer was checking vehicles in the parking lot of Hospitality Health ER on McCann Road as part...
Santa Land – Texas Original Drive-Thru Christmas Park
Twas the night before Thanksgiving and all through East Texas the people were celebrating and waiting for Christmas at Santa Land, Texas. Santa Land Texas near Tyler is home to the original Texas Drive-Thru Christmas Park. Generations of families have made Santa Land their Christmas destination every year during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
Nitro Burger Opens Nov. 28 in Trinity Groves
Nitro Burger, a futuristic burger concept from Trinity Groves CEO Julian Rodarte, opens Nov. 28 in the former Resto Gastro Bistro space in Trinity Groves. The restaurant will feature tableside liquid nitrogen booze milkshakes, USDA certified Black Angus ground brisket burger patties with mix and match flavors, in-house made sauces, lobster tots, hand-cut fries, and more.
East Texas mission begins annual holiday toy drive
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As East Texans celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend, the time has come again for one rescue mission to help those who will be in need over the Christmas holiday, particularly children, and toys to make their holidays joyful. While most East Texans are trying to recover from...
Man stranded at sea rescued by U.S. Coast Guard, pilot from Lindale
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KLTV) - A 28-year-old man was rescued after falling off a cruise ship and surviving 15 hours at sea. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from the cruise ship Carnival Valor at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, reporting a passenger aboard the cruise ship was missing, according to a bulletin from the U.S. Coast Guard. The release states the man fell overboard Wednesday evening.
Rotary Clubs of Tyler gear up for annual Christmas parade
TYLER, Texas — The local Rotary International clubs are gearing up to host the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday. "The Christmas parade is our gift to the community and your participation is...
