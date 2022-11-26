ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Registration is underway for the Compeer Rochester 3rd Annual Walk A Milestone fundraiser being held November 21-27, 2022. Walk registrants can choose how to participate in the hybrid event: in-person, virtually, or both. The in-person walk begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26; the virtual walk can be done any time during the weeklong event, alone or with friends. Registration is free; donations are welcome. Learn more and register here.

