WHEC TV-10
Shoppers support Indigenous businesses at Native. Made. Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Keeping it small, local and native was the goal of Saturday’s first-ever Native. Made. Market hosted at the POP ROC Cafe in the City of Rochester. The market brought together native educators, creatives and businesses to immerse people into the cultures of 10 native tribes. “You don’t...
WHEC TV-10
“Roc the day” on Tuesday and give back to community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Giving Tuesday is every Tuesday after Thanksgiving when people across the country take time to give back to their communities by volunteering or donating to local charities. The United Way of Greater Rochester’s 24-hour event gives people the opportunity to support local nonprofits. Information to...
WHEC TV-10
Researchers at RIT release study to help spot fake reviews on Amazon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With the holidays coming up fast, faculty at RIT are working to get you the tools to shop smart. Researchers at the Saunders College of Business released a new study on detecting fake Amazon reviews. That study, called, Detecting Fake Review Buyers Using Network Structure: Direct...
WHEC TV-10
Dozens of small businesses sell at Rochester’s Holidays at the Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Holidays at the Market, a Rochester tradition of 26 years, kicked off on Sunday. The Rochester Public Market featured dozens of holiday-focused small business vendors. Despite all of this year’s challenges, small businesses and shoppers were eager to get out there and make the most of the holiday season.
Rochester's Black artists call 9th Floor home
A new studio and gallery space in downtown Rochester has become a place for Black visual artists to learn, create, and be inspired. When artists Ya’qub Shabazz, Rashaad Parker, and Najay Quick first laid eyes on the ninth floor of the Wilder Building on East Main Street that they had dreams of making into a space for artists of color, the place was in rough shape. ...
WHEC TV-10
Local shoppers show their appreciation on Small Business Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It was Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support local shops. Many people were in the spirit all over town. News10NBC talked to a few of them outside Cook’s World on Monroe Avenue about why shopping locally is important all year round. “I think it’s...
wxxinews.org
Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants
The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.
The Distillery holds week of promotions, discounts for first responders
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week.” The week runs from Sunday, November 27 through Sunday, December 4, and features eight days of special discounts, giveaways, and promotions for local first responders. Local businesses donated more than $2,000 in gift cards. two-thousand-dollars […]
Irondequoit businesses hold holiday shopping event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we swing fully into the holiday season, local businesses are busting out the decorations…and the events. In Irondequoit, several local businesses participated in a holiday shopping event Sunday. Vendors on location sold original artwork, clothing, and accessories. There was also a cocktail bar and a charity raffle. Kelsey Werzinger of […]
WHEC TV-10
City aims to curtail homeless camps and drug activity on Loomis Street with fence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you walk down Loomis street in Rochester you’ll notice a large homeless population, several tents and drugs. It’s a story WHEC has been covering for months now regarding the encampment issue. It has not only become an area for the homeless, but it’s also become a hub for drug use and sales.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 27, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we’re talking about the violence in our city and its impacts on young people. Hear from Tamara Sheppard, a lead social worker with the Rochester City School District, and Rochester City Council Member Willie Lightfoot.
WHEC TV-10
U of R supports students who can’t go home for the holidays
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Traditionally, families spend the holidays together. But that’s not the case for many international students, which is why the University of Rochester held an ice skating event this weekend for those who can’t make the trip home. “I took some time off last semester...
WHEC TV-10
Bruce Popper, well-known Rochester union leader, dies at age 71
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A well-known union leader in our area has died. Bruce Popper was the vice president of the 1199SEIU. He spent his 45-year work career in labor as a rank-and-file member of the union. He later served as area vice president for hospitals in Rochester, Buffalo, and...
RG&E suspends late payment charges through April
Additionally, the energy company says that if a customer has unpaid balances through May 1, and enrolls by December 31, they can receive a credit.
WHEC TV-10
Annual Walk a Milestone encourages people to step forward to better mental health
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Registration is underway for the Compeer Rochester 3rd Annual Walk A Milestone fundraiser being held November 21-27, 2022. Walk registrants can choose how to participate in the hybrid event: in-person, virtually, or both. The in-person walk begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26; the virtual walk can be done any time during the weeklong event, alone or with friends. Registration is free; donations are welcome. Learn more and register here.
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
Ontario County ATHENA recipients announced
CANANDAIGUA — One of the award recipients is senior vice president, chief human resources officer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The other is vice president and Canandaigua branch manager at Lyons National Bank. Together, Michelle Pedzich and Tara Rago embody the eight tenets of the ATHENA Leadership model:...
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton High School welcomes over400 students for 43rd Annual Model UN
For 43 years, Hilton High School has welcomed students from surrounding school districts to participate in a Model United Nations Conference. This year, over 400 students from 25 schools attended the two-day conference held on November 4 and 5. The student-directed event provides debate opportunities for both new and experienced high school delegates.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Story Of The Alphabet Murders That Targeted Girls With Double Initials
In the early 1970s, the Alphabet Murderer stalked Rochester, New York, killing girls who had the same first and last initial – and these horrific crimes remain unsolved to this day. On the afternoon of Nov. 16, 1971, a young girl ran down the side of a highway in...
westsidenewsny.com
Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation
Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
