CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler firefighter Scott Graves knows his health is at risk every time he goes to work, but it’s not the heat from a fire or possible collapsing structure that poses the biggest threat. “We might be exposed to toxins or carcinogens, as well as other things that typically any other job wont be exposed to,” said Graves. Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters nationwide.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO