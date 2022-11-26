Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Chandler becomes latest Arizona city to offer free cancer screenings to firefighters
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler firefighter Scott Graves knows his health is at risk every time he goes to work, but it’s not the heat from a fire or possible collapsing structure that poses the biggest threat. “We might be exposed to toxins or carcinogens, as well as other things that typically any other job wont be exposed to,” said Graves. Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters nationwide.
Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties
PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
AZFamily
Child deaths are on the rise in Arizona
What you need to know flying hot air balloons in Arizona. Permits for flying in public lands are not being issued in Arizona this year, so hot-air balloon companies are getting creative. Giving Tuesday safety: What to know before making a donation. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Giving Tuesday has...
AZFamily
Arizona single mom of 3 still finds time to help others
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As if raising three boys on her own while working a demanding job isn’t enough, a Valley mother still always finds ways to help others ... and that’s Something Good!. Amy Ware wrote to Arizona’s Family about her co-worker and friend, Alicia Reynolds, who...
AZFamily
What you need to know flying hot air balloons in Arizona
Giving Tuesday has become an important part of fundraising for a lot of non-profits, but make sure to research charities so you don't get scammed. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. GRAPHIC VIDEO: Phoenix police shooting cases involve prohibited possessors. Updated: 18 hours...
KGUN 9
Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story
Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
Giving Tuesday safety: What to know before making a donation
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Sky Harbor expecting record-breaking 2023 as passenger numbers lag in 2022. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The busy holiday travel season has arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport,...
Arizona's Five C's help students learn state history, economics
For decades elementary students in our state have been learning about the 5 C's of Arizona. One fourth grade class uses a creative approach to make sure the 5 C's remain a part of their curriculum.
Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates
The impact of missed preventative medical care during the pandemic is beginning to emerge in the form of drastic declines in childhood vaccination rates among Arizona youth, now at lower levels than at any point in the past decade. The plummeting rates follow a years-long decline in immunizations among Arizona students overall—one that has put […] The post Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant
Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center. Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Monday is the deadline for Arizona counties to...
fox10phoenix.com
'Heartwarming': Arizona seniors surprised with holiday gifts from the community
A Christmas gift is so much more than just a toy or gadget. It says someone cares about you and is thinking about you. That's why a Phoenix-area group wants to make sure the seniors and elderly in our community aren't forgotten. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
AZFamily
Cooler temperatures today in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures are on tap for Arizona today. For the Valley, look for a high of 66 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. While most of the state will be less windy than yesterday, a...
AZFamily
Man shot, multiple people detained in Phoenix
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
AZFamily
Family remembers father of 4 shot and killed in Phoenix park
Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 4...
Park ‘N Swap vendors hopeful new Phoenix Rising stadium will bring economic boost
PHOENIX — After Phoenix city council members approved a new lease agreement between the city and Phoenix Rising soccer club to build a temporary stadium near Sky Harbor Airport, word spread fast. The Rising’s temporary stadium, which will be built near 40th Street and Washington, is right next to...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
AZFamily
$45 million renovation announced for the Esplanade in Phoenix’s Biltmore district
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Major upgrades are coming to one of Phoenix’s most prestigious neighborhoods. The iconic Esplanade office building campus, which covers a good portion of the Biltmore District in east Phoenix, is set to begin a $45 million expansion. CBRE, which operates hundreds of real estate offices...
kjzz.org
Arizona's first international airport was in Douglas. Now, preservationists are working to keep it
Several of Arizona’s airports are going to be busy for the next month or so with holiday travel. But the state’s first international airport was not in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, or anywhere else in the Valley. It was, in fact, in Douglas — right along the Arizona-Mexico border...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona boy waiting for a heart transplant: 'All in the hands of God'
An Arizona boy isn't dreaming of new toys or electronics this holiday season. Instead, he's hoping for a new heart to be able to return home for the holidays.
