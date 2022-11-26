ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Chandler becomes latest Arizona city to offer free cancer screenings to firefighters

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler firefighter Scott Graves knows his health is at risk every time he goes to work, but it’s not the heat from a fire or possible collapsing structure that poses the biggest threat. “We might be exposed to toxins or carcinogens, as well as other things that typically any other job wont be exposed to,” said Graves. Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters nationwide.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties

PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Child deaths are on the rise in Arizona

What you need to know flying hot air balloons in Arizona. Permits for flying in public lands are not being issued in Arizona this year, so hot-air balloon companies are getting creative. Giving Tuesday safety: What to know before making a donation. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Giving Tuesday has...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona single mom of 3 still finds time to help others

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As if raising three boys on her own while working a demanding job isn’t enough, a Valley mother still always finds ways to help others ... and that’s Something Good!. Amy Ware wrote to Arizona’s Family about her co-worker and friend, Alicia Reynolds, who...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

What you need to know flying hot air balloons in Arizona

Giving Tuesday has become an important part of fundraising for a lot of non-profits, but make sure to research charities so you don't get scammed. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. GRAPHIC VIDEO: Phoenix police shooting cases involve prohibited possessors. Updated: 18 hours...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story

Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Giving Tuesday safety: What to know before making a donation

GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Sky Harbor expecting record-breaking 2023 as passenger numbers lag in 2022. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The busy holiday travel season has arrived at Sky Harbor International Airport,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates

The impact of missed preventative medical care during the pandemic is beginning to emerge in the form of drastic declines in childhood vaccination rates among Arizona youth, now at lower levels than at any point in the past decade. The plummeting rates follow a years-long decline in immunizations among Arizona students overall—one that has put […] The post Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant

Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center. Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Monday is the deadline for Arizona counties to...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Cooler temperatures today in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures are on tap for Arizona today. For the Valley, look for a high of 66 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. While most of the state will be less windy than yesterday, a...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Man shot, multiple people detained in Phoenix

GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembers father of 4 shot and killed in Phoenix park

Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 4...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy