ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Oakland football routs Maryville to reach TSSAA championship game for 3rd straight season

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 3 days ago

MURFREESBORO - Oakland is headed to the TSSAA Class 6A state championship game for the third straight season and fourth time in five years.

The Patriots (13-1) defeated Maryville 38-15 in Friday’s state semifinal to earn the trip to Chattanooga, where they will play Beech (13-1, a 50-39 winner over Bartlett) in the BlueCross Bowl on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.

STATE SEMIFINAL SCORES: Tennessee high school football scores from TSSAA playoffs semifinals live updates

BIG PLAYS GALORE: How Oakland football used speed and quick strikes to counter Maryville's ground-and-pound

Eric Taylor rushed 11 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns for Oakland, which had four scoring plays of more than 65 yards.

Oakland dominated the first half, scoring on all five possessions.

It started on the opening kickoff, as Jeremiah Collins returned it 99 yards to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

Maryville (10-4) bounced back and drove 80 yards, highlighted by a 34-yard touchdown run by Gage LaDue to tie it at 7-7.

After a 38-yard Jacob Taylor field goal gave Oakland a 10-7 lead, the Patriots broke out the big plays again, scoring on TD runs of 83, 68 (both by Taylor) and 79 yards (T.T. Hill) to lead 31-7 at halftime.

Hill had 108 yards rushing and two TDs for Oakland.

LaDue led Maryville with 28 carries for 158 yards and a TD. Matthew Clemmer passed for 224 yards, including a 21-yard TD to Cannon Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwQKe_0jNzlOKH00

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Oakland football routs Maryville to reach TSSAA championship game for 3rd straight season

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Coordinator Tagged as Potential Cincinnati Coaching Candidate

The college football coaching carousel is turning. On Sunday, the University of Wisconsin announced that former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is on his way to coach the Badgers, thus leaving a spot with the Bearcats open. The Bearcats play in the American Athletic Conference, which is outside of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
abc17news.com

STAT WATCH: Tennessee offense leads nation in yards, scoring

Tennessee finished the regular season as the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in total offense and scoring while Washington and Air Force led the other major offensive categories. The Volunteers’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt left them with season averages of 538.1 yards and 47.3 points per game. Washington has thrown for 376.7 yards per game and Air Force has rushed for 330.9 yards per game. UAB’s DeWayne McBride leads the nation with more than 1,700 rushing yards and an average of better than 155 yards per game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee is 10-2, so what bowl game will they play in?

The Tennessee Volunteers steamrolled Vanderbilt 56-0 on Saturday night and finished a magical season with a 10-2 record. So, what does that mean for the postseason and what bowl game will the Vols end up playing in? Former Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton and I talked about all of the possibilities last night after the game. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
KNOXVILLE, TN
purduesports.com

Purdue Selected to Play Tennessee In NCAA First Round

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The postseason journey is set to begin for the No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermaker volleyball squad (20-10, 11-9 Big Ten) on Friday in a rematch vs. Tennessee at 4 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky. The match will be played in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tennisrecruiting.net

Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee

After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Knoxville’s First Moonshine Distillery, Drop Zone Distillery; Open for Business (And Headed to Kerns Bakery!)

(Today’s article is by guest writer Heather Ryerson) Step into Drop Zone Distillery and you will instantly understand its name and a bit more about it’s owner. Rod Parton served 8 years in the Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne division and he is also a Gulf War Veteran, reaching the rank of sergeant before the end of his military career. He spent 28 years in law enforcement and 3 years as a fireman on the dive and recovery team in Blount County. In his company’s logo, you will see his commitment to the servicemen and women he still honors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber

Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
CHARLESTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road

Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views

The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

2K+
Followers
937
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy