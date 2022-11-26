ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Celtics injuries: Horford out, Jaylen Brown questionable vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics will have another chance to prove they can win shorthanded Monday night at TD Garden. Al Horford is listed as out for Boston's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to low back stiffness, while Jaylen Brown is questionable due to neck stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Zdeno Chara returns to TD Garden for Celtics-Wizards

Boston Bruins great Zdeno Chara returned to TD Garden on Sunday night. Chara was in attendance to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Washington Wizards. The 2011 Stanley Cup champion played 14 seasons for the B's before joining the Washington Capitals in 2020. Chara signed a one-day contract with...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Klay hilariously claims he prioritizes finances over techs

The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in sync about many things on the court. However, getting a technical foul is not one of them. In the waning moments of the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center, both Curry and Green were assessed technical fouls for leaving the bench and celebrating made shots by Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return

Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
DALLAS, TX

