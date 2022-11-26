Read full article on original website
How Did Steph Curry Get A Technical Foul For This?
Steph Curry got a technical foul during Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Ja Morant Shares Support For Klay Thompson
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was supportive of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral
Andrew Wiggins had a big highlight in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
“You're a loser! You've always been a loser!” - how Michael Jordan trash-talked his teammate into retirement
When MJ said he doesn't care, he really meant it - even if his teammate once retired because of his cruel trash talk.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
Celtics injuries: Horford out, Jaylen Brown questionable vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics will have another chance to prove they can win shorthanded Monday night at TD Garden. Al Horford is listed as out for Boston's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to low back stiffness, while Jaylen Brown is questionable due to neck stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Sucker Punch Video
An ugly scene out of Corvallis on Saturday night following the Oregon Ducks blown lead in the Civil War. After the game, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head after something was said in passing. Johnson had to be pulled...
Here's Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Wizards Sunday Showdown
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night and sparks will fly. Boston enters the tilt winners of 11 of its last 12 games -- including two straight wins -- and look to continue the good times although they will be without the services of superstar forward ...
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
Defending champion Warriors spank Timberwolves
Minnesota trailed by 28 in the third quarter.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Mavericks "plan to sign" four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Celtics And Hornets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday evening.
Zdeno Chara returns to TD Garden for Celtics-Wizards
Boston Bruins great Zdeno Chara returned to TD Garden on Sunday night. Chara was in attendance to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Washington Wizards. The 2011 Stanley Cup champion played 14 seasons for the B's before joining the Washington Capitals in 2020. Chara signed a one-day contract with...
Klay hilariously claims he prioritizes finances over techs
The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in sync about many things on the court. However, getting a technical foul is not one of them. In the waning moments of the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center, both Curry and Green were assessed technical fouls for leaving the bench and celebrating made shots by Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo, respectively.
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
