Los Angeles, CA

The Stars Do Align, Utah Is Heading To Las Vegas To Face USC

SALT LAKE CITY- What felt like an improbable ask early in the week is now reality for the Utah football team. After squandering the easy was to Las Vegas last week against Oregon, the Utes got in the hard way- with a lot of help from their Pac-12 conference-mates. The stars aligned Saturday and Utah will now be heading to Las Vegas to face USC for all the marbles.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
