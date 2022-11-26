Read full article on original website
D.J. Lagway, nation's No. 2 quarterback in 2024, recaps 'amazing' final USC Trojans visit as decision looms
Willis High School (Texas) quarterback D.J. Lagway is one of the nation's most coveted prospects in the class of 2024. And he's about to come off the board. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound signal-caller, rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback, is set to announce his commitment ...
AP Top 25 poll: USC jumps to No. 4 in latest college football rankings (Nov. 27)
One day after soundly beating Notre Dame 38-27, the USC Trojans rose to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. With Ohio State losing to Michigan, the Trojans were able to move up one spot - which is what will likely happen when the next College Football Playoff Rankings are released on Tuesday.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
Lincoln Riley, 5-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei connect immediately following USC's big win
It was a big weekend for St. John Bosco five-star edge-rusher Matayo Uiagalelei. The 6-foot-255-pound athlete proved to be a major difference maker on both sides of the ball in St. John Bosco's CIF Division I Southern Section championship victory over Mater Dei on Friday night. On Saturday ...
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State's loss makes room for USC in top 4
USC moves into position to nab a College Football Playoff spot after beating Notre Dame. See how the rest of RJ Young’s Top 25 shakes out.
kslsports.com
The Stars Do Align, Utah Is Heading To Las Vegas To Face USC
SALT LAKE CITY- What felt like an improbable ask early in the week is now reality for the Utah football team. After squandering the easy was to Las Vegas last week against Oregon, the Utes got in the hard way- with a lot of help from their Pac-12 conference-mates. The stars aligned Saturday and Utah will now be heading to Las Vegas to face USC for all the marbles.
