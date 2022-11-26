EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellington, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojula — all starters — are expected to be available to play Sunday when the Giants (7-4) host the Commanders (7-5). “I would just say, in general, looks promising for quite a bit of guys,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said before practice Tuesday. The teams are on different trajectories. New York won six of its first seven but has lost three of the last four, including two straight. Washington has won three straight and six of seven after starting 1-4.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 MINUTES AGO