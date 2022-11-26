Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Ja'Marr Chase says a lot with a small message after watching Bengals beat Titans
It was easy to stress over the Cincinnati Bengals not getting the anticipated return of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Turns out other Bengals were willing and able to do the heavy lifting while beating the Titans in Tennessee, 20-16. Samaje Perine, for...
NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news
Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Conflicting Reports Surface On Major Coach's Interest In UC Job
The Bearcats are beginning their search for the next person to lead the football program.
Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell
Cincinnati is entering the coaching wilderness this offseason.
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
Joe Burrow could be ready to make an MVP run for the Bengals. Here's why.
Joe Burrow’s break out season in 2021 led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. His return from injury, along with the arrival of Ja'Marr Chase, provided the Bengals with a potent offense. Expectations were raised headed into 2022 – but Burrow didn’t get off to the best start.
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
What experts are saying about Kentucky's bowl destination
Kentucky football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record following a rivalry week win over No. 25 Louisville. The Wildcats, who have won seven or more games for the sixth time in seven seasons, are bowl eligible for a school-record seventh consecutive bowl game under the direction of head coach Mark Stoops. Also winners of a school-best four straight bowl appearances, UK is now awaiting its bowl fate.
UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23
UC is facing plenty of turnover in the wake of Luke Fickell accepting the Wisconsin job.
Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellington, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojula — all starters — are expected to be available to play Sunday when the Giants (7-4) host the Commanders (7-5). “I would just say, in general, looks promising for quite a bit of guys,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said before practice Tuesday. The teams are on different trajectories. New York won six of its first seven but has lost three of the last four, including two straight. Washington has won three straight and six of seven after starting 1-4.
Cincinnati's Loss could be a Kentucky Football Recruiting Gain
The twists and turns of the coaching carousel come with far-reaching consequences. Most around the college football world expected Wisconsin to simply promote Jim Leonhard after the defensive coordinator’s interim head coaching stint. Instead, they swung for the fences and snagged Luke Fickell from Cincinnati. Good hire, bad hire,...
