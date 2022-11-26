ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news

Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job

If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

What experts are saying about Kentucky's bowl destination

Kentucky football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record following a rivalry week win over No. 25 Louisville. The Wildcats, who have won seven or more games for the sixth time in seven seasons, are bowl eligible for a school-record seventh consecutive bowl game under the direction of head coach Mark Stoops. Also winners of a school-best four straight bowl appearances, UK is now awaiting its bowl fate.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Associated Press

Giants getting healthier ahead of matchup with Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellington, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojula — all starters — are expected to be available to play Sunday when the Giants (7-4) host the Commanders (7-5). “I would just say, in general, looks promising for quite a bit of guys,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said before practice Tuesday. The teams are on different trajectories. New York won six of its first seven but has lost three of the last four, including two straight. Washington has won three straight and six of seven after starting 1-4.
WASHINGTON, DC
On3.com

Cincinnati's Loss could be a Kentucky Football Recruiting Gain

The twists and turns of the coaching carousel come with far-reaching consequences. Most around the college football world expected Wisconsin to simply promote Jim Leonhard after the defensive coordinator’s interim head coaching stint. Instead, they swung for the fences and snagged Luke Fickell from Cincinnati. Good hire, bad hire,...
CINCINNATI, OH

