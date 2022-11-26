Read full article on original website
Georgia’s run game clicking at right time entering postseason
In the early portion of the season, Georgia’s run game looked like a legitimate weakness on an offense that was putting up points and right. That has not been the case of late, as the Bulldogs seem to be settling into a groove with their ground game with the start of the postseason just days away.
Albany Herald
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.
Greenforest basketball still stands tall after winning a state title
Greenforest Boys Basketball Head Coach: Rory Griffin Region: Region 7B-A (Division II) Last Season: 28-4, won Class A-Private State Championship Standout Players: G Isaiah Loyd (Sr.), F/C Dhiaukuei Manyiel-Dut (Sr.), C Gai Chol-Atem (Sr.), G Elijah Lewis (Jr.), G Mike Robinson (Jr.) DECATUR, ...
No. 1 Georgia motivated to end SEC championship game drought
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s recent frustrations in the Southeastern Conference championship game are providing extra motivation for the Bulldogs to remain focused this week. Saturday’s matchup against No. 11 LSU in Atlanta will be No. 1 Georgia’s fifth SEC championship game in the last six seasons under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs’ only SEC title in that span came in 2017, when they beat Auburn 28-7. Georgia is the defending national champion, but most players are still looking for their first conference championship. The players say that’s more than enough reason to avoid the temptation to look ahead to the four-team College Football Playoff.
Georgia football: 12 one-liners from the victory over Tech
Georgia football eventually ran away from Georgia Tech on Saturday, but it took the Dawgs a whole half to get things going. While it did take longer than fans would have liked, the game still resulted in a blowout victory over the Yellow Jackets, making it five straight wins over the in-state rival.
First Reactions: News 3 Sports team talks Hugh Freeze Hiring
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Our News 3 Sports Team of Jack Patterson and Tyler Redmond give their first reactions to Hugh Freeze’s reported hiring as Auburn’s 29th Head Football Coach. For more information on the hiring, click here.
Report: Georgia Tech close to hiring Willie Fritz as next head football coach
Reports are surfacing Sunday that Tulane head coach Willie Fritz and Georgia Tech have reached an agreement for Fritz to become the new head coach of the Yellow Jackets football program.
Family of Clayton County basketball player who died after workout gets record settlement
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Clayton County basketball player who died after participating in workout drills during extreme heat reached a record settlement with the school district. Imani Bell’s family agreed to a $10 million settlement with Clayton County Schools. Attorneys for the Bell family says...
MLK Weekend Battle of Bands Will Showcase Great HBCU Talent
Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend in Atlanta will be full of HBCU flavor. The post MLK Weekend Battle of Bands Will Showcase Great HBCU Talent appeared first on NewsOne.
Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows
Atlanta has the highest income inequality among large U.S. cities, according to recent data from the United States Censu...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today
KENNESAW, Ga. — The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.
Eater
It Appears Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand on Moreland Is Closed
It appears the original location of Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand closed on Moreland Avenue in East Atlanta due to the sale of the property, a representative for the restaurant tells Eater. Owner Delia Champion plans to retire “after a lifetime in the restaurant business,” the representative goes on to say.
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
Atlanta Lyft Driver Gunned Down and Killed During Evening Shift
The family and friends of Lauren Allen are still in a complete state of shock as they come to terms with the loss of their 31-year-old loved one who was killed moments after dropping off a passenger while working a shift as a Lyft driver Monday evening. Police reports say...
Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
Former Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from her position at the helm Louisville’s police department ...
Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20
Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Man killed in NW Atlanta shooting by woman’s ex, police say
An argument over a woman led to a shooting early Monday morning that left a man dead, Atlanta police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police: Triple shooting in southeast Atlanta a ‘targeted incident’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police detectives in Atlanta have confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting that left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday evening was “a targeted incident and not a random act.”. According to Atlanta police officials, officers...
247Sports
