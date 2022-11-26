Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Manifest's J.R. Ramirez Explains Why Jared Deserves a Happy Ending
The NBC-turned-Netflix series Manifest finally returned with the first part of its fourth and final season earlier this month. The saved drama series largely focuses on Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his family after they mysteriously disappeared on Flight 828 for five and a half years. Throughout the series, he and the others followed "Callings" that led them down various, mystery-solving paths. However, one non-passenger has been instrumental in helping the Stones, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) specifically, as they try to work out the mystery of 828 — Jared (J.R. Ramirez).
Collider
Antonio Banderas Says He Would Love To "Pass the Torch" to Tom Holland in a 'Zorro' Reboot
It's official, Antonio Banderas is open to seeing Don Diego de la Vega command a new era of justice in a Zorro reboot. Banderas starred in the legendary 1998 film The Mask of Zorro as the titular hero on his journey from thief to suave outlaw. Banderas also took on the masked mantle in the hit 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Collider
Is Dominic Past the Point of Redemption on 'The White Lotus' Season 2?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. The greatest weapon that The White Lotus has is empathy. It would be easy to simply create caricatures of the upper class and pit them against each other in a sordid spectacle of madness, but The White Lotus has empathy for even its most despicable guests. While many of these characters spout off ignorant phrases and have committed major crimes, they’re forced by the situation to hold themselves accountable for their actions. At the beginning of the season, we were all questioning which of these unfortunate guests is doomed to meet a brutal fate by the time of the finale. Now, we have more than a few characters that we don’t want to say goodbye to.
Collider
'The Walking Dead': All 11 Seasons Ranked From Worst To Best
Despite several TWD spin-offs starring many fan-favorite characters in the works, The Walking Dead has said farewell after 12 years and 11 seasons on AMC. Within those 11 seasons, the series saw dozens of cast members come and go, couples break up and make up, and hundreds of walkers killed in unique and gory ways.
It Pains Me To Even Say This, But Yes People, Christina Ricci Played Wednesday Addams Back In The Day
A lesson in Pop Culture History 101.
NME
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
Collider
Will Smith Expects the Oscar Slap to Affect ‘Emancipation’s Reception
The world has seen its fair share of mind-boggling events since the advent of Hollywood and its megastars. There have been many spectacular highs and equally notorious falls, and one such event came in March 2022 when Will Smith walked to the stage of the Oscars and slapped presenter Chris Rock. Rock had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to which Smith had taken exception. The megastar goes on to win an Oscar for his role on King Richard, but as expected, a storm ensued soon after, and despite it being months since the incident, Smith is feeling apprehension as his next film, Emancipation nears a release.
Collider
Why the Love Triangle Doesn't Work in Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s Wednesday follows the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is sent away to attend her parents’ beloved alma mater, Nevermore Academy, after an incident at her old school where she nearly killed a few obnoxious boys in the school’s pool. While never ignorant of the goings-on in the world of outcasts versus normies — of which Wednesday is, without a doubt, one of the outcasts — she is thrust into a much different situation as the folks in the area surrounding Nevermore are not the fondest of those that attend the school. Wednesday is, quite literally, stuck between both worlds as she quickly develops feelings for two different boys that exist in vastly different spaces, one a normie and one an outcast. There’s quite a bit of potential as the story develops, the twists adding a fair amount of drama to complicate things for Wednesday as she grapples with her already far-too-complex feelings. Unfortunately, though, this love triangle just doesn’t work in the grand scheme of things.
Collider
'That '90s Show' Trailer: Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Return for a New Era
In October 2021, the internet could barely contain itself when it was announced that Netflix was making a sequel series to the hit sitcom That ‘70s Show, titled That ‘90s Show. Now, with the show almost here, it is time for the internet to go crazy again. Today, Netflix released a teaser trailer, first-look images, and announced the new series will premiere on January 19, 2023.
Collider
Why the Reveal of [SPOILER] As 'Wednesday's Villain Is Beautifully Predictable
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. From Miles Millar and Alfred Gough and based on the characters created by Charles Addams, Netflix’s Wednesday details the misadventures of the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is shipped off to her parents' alma mater, Nevermore Academy, following a near-death experience — well, Wednesday brought a few reckless teenage boys near death — at her old school. Once she arrives at her new school, which is full of "outcasts" a.k.a. mythical beings like werewolves and sirens, Wednesday is thrust into a life-and-death game with a murderous monster that has been tormenting the school and the surrounding area for the last few weeks. Over the course of the season, Wednesday's unconventional investigation into the monster and the killings turns the tides in the war, putting an even bigger target on her own back as secrets about Nevermore come to light.
Here's Why You Probably Won't See Jenna Ortega Blinking In "Wednesday"
"[Tim Burton] likes when I tilt my chin down and look through my eyebrows."
Collider
How to Watch ‘Violent Night’ Starring David Harbour: Showtimes and Release Date
Some naughty kids get a piece of coal. For the far worse ones, Santa’s got a special gift. You’ll find it soon enough in Violent Night. Watch how the bright and silent night of noel turns into a dark, bloody mess in this all-new Christmas movie. Featuring Stranger Things’ favorite star David Harbour as the man, the myth, the legend, the black comedy action film follows ol' Saint Nick as he tries to save Christmas and a family when they are attacked by a group of dangerous criminals. If you have never seen Santa in a badass role before (not counting Bad Santa), then this is the golden opportunity to see the lively Father Christmas on a mission.
Collider
Why Was '1899's Henry Singleton Unaffected by the Virus?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 1899 Season 1.One of the most mysterious characters of 1899 is Henry Singleton (Anton Lesser), Maura’s father and apparently someone involved with the ship simulation loop. While we don’t know precisely how Henry ended up trapped in the virtual world or how he’s responsible for the Kerberos’ misery, we know Henry is not a prisoner like the others. After all, he’s not aboard the ship but observes each iteration of the virtual experiment from the comfort of his office. And while Henry is trapped inside the simulation, he seems to be the only person immune to the deadly virus that spreads everywhere by Season 1’s finale. While the reason why Henry is immune remains a mystery, at least until Season 2 of the show (if it gets renewed), his name might offer some clues. That’s because Singleton is more than a surname, it’s a term that comes from computer science and a specific programming design pattern.
George Takei Admits ‘Cantankerous Old Man’ William Shatner Clashed With ‘Star Trek’ Cast
The feud between William Shatner and his Star Trek co-stars, most notably George Takei, is no secret, but Shatner and Takei had a bit more to say of late, revealing their true feelings for one another and their history. In a new interview with The Guardian to discuss his musical...
Collider
What's With All the Bugs on '1899'?
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for 1899. While 1899 has its fair share of cryptic elements, the bugs Daniel (Aneurin Barnard) and Elliot (Fflyn Edwards) use aboard the Kerberos might puzzle even the most attentive fan. That’s because the series never gives us a clear explanation of those bugs and what exactly they do. Nevertheless, enough clues are spread across the eight episodes of 1899’s first season for us to put things together and realize what those beetles are. Even so, the answer is not so straightforward, as the bugs simultaneously represent the emotional connection between Maura (Emily Beecham) and her son and a concept from computer science.
Collider
'The Addams Family': Best Versions of Wednesday, Ranked
With those jet-black pigtails and that iconic death stare, Wednesday Addams is an instantly recognizable goth girl icon. First appearing in Charles Addams' comic strip, The Addams Family, Wednesday has been an infamous name since the '30s. And Wednesday's woe is back in full force with Netflix’s latest adaptation. From the mind of Tim Burton and created for television by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday may be a brand-new version of our favorite goth girl, but it has certainly got big shoes to fill. So, just how does Hollywood's newest Scream Queen Jenna Ortega rank in comparison? Let’s find out!
Collider
New 'A Spy Among Friends' Image Shows Damian Lewis Sniffing Out a Double Agent
Today, MGM+ announced that it has picked up the scripted crime drama A Spy Among Friends, a series based on the New York Times best-selling novel written by Ben Macintyre. Along with the announcement, MGM+ also released a new image from the series showing stars Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce in their new roles. The series will premiere on MGM+ in the United States in 2023. The series will premiere in the UK this December.
Collider
'Slow Horses' Season 2 Ramps Up the Action, Emotion, and Stakes | Review
Slow Horses bolts out of the gate with a new season that picks up where the inaugural season left off and never takes a breath until the heart-pounding conclusion. Whereas Season 1 seemed at times unsure of what it wanted to be, the sophomore season raises the stakes — as well as the action and the drama.
Collider
'Gossip Girl' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the HBO Max Series
Almost ten years have passed, but New York City stays the same. Season 2 of the 2021 revival of Gossip Girl is coming back to HBO Max sooner than we thought. Taking place nearly a decade after the events of the original Gossip Girl series, a new group of students reigns supreme within the Constance Billiard and the Upper East Side.
Comments / 0