Fairfax County, VA

WUSA9

2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Person dies after being hit by car in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly collision in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the collision happened on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. Police claim a person was hit by a vehicle in the area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arrests down in Prince William County schools, but threats increase

Five arrests have been made and 12 weapons – including five guns and four knives – have been recovered by Prince William County Police in county schools this year. That was one of several data points revealed by Prince William Police Chief Peter Newsham in a Nov. 15 presentation to the county School Board. Prince William Public Schools operates 94 schools with over 90,000 students.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Monday Night Crashes

Two pedestrians died in separate crashes overnight Monday in the D.C. area, authorities say. The first crash happened on Lee Highway near Centrewood Drive in Centreville, Virginia, at about 9:30 p.m. The driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Lee Highway when they struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk, the Fairfax County police said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
WJLA

Fairfax Co. uses COVID funds on unrelated program; 2 cities use funds on equity projects

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing an uphill battle in the Democratic controlled State Senate as he prepares another round of tax relief. “I don’t think tax cuts are going to go over well at all,” Democratic State Senator Scott Surovell told 7News on Sunday. “Our school systems are telling us that they are getting killed by inflationary costs.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into power lines that caused widespread outages in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

15-Year-Old Arrested After Sleeping Next to Loaded AR-15

A teenager is in custody after sleeping next to a loaded rifle in Hyattsville, Maryland, police say. A person from a home in Hyattsville called the police about an armed person at about 8 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived that found a 15-year-old boy sleeping in his room next to a loaded, short-barreled AR-15 style rifle, Hyattsville Police Department said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Rise in pedestrian fatalities in Manassas neighborhood

An 82-year-old woman was struck and killed early Monday morning while walking across a road in Manassas, according to Prince William County police. It’s the sixth fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Prince William County since September. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Manassas.
MANASSAS, VA
arlnow.com

Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man accused of impersonating a police officer in Manassas arrested

MANASSAS, Va. - A man accused of impersonating a police officer in Manassas has been arrested. Police say 27-year-old Christopher Morneau was arrested last Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. after a couple reported he approached them in the 9400 block of West Street claiming to be a law enforcement officer. The...
MANASSAS, VA

