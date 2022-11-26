Read full article on original website
Related
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lee Highway in Fairfax County
Fairfax Police officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday evening on Lee Highway in Centreville.
Person dies after being hit by car in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly collision in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the collision happened on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. Police claim a person was hit by a vehicle in the area.
ffxnow.com
Virginia still reviewing feedback on policies limiting transgender student rights
(Updated at 5:30 p.m.) The Virginia Department of Education has no clear timeline for when its new policies on the treatment of transgender students will take effect, leaving Fairfax County Public Schools and other local school districts waiting to see if the state makes any changes in response to vocal opposition to the proposal.
Teen taken into custody after being found sleeping with AR-15-style rifle in Hyattsville home
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A 15-year-old boy who was caught sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle was taken into custody in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday, Hyattsville Police Department said. Hyattsville Police Communications received a call from a home for an armed person just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. Officers found the...
Inside Nova
Arrests down in Prince William County schools, but threats increase
Five arrests have been made and 12 weapons – including five guns and four knives – have been recovered by Prince William County Police in county schools this year. That was one of several data points revealed by Prince William Police Chief Peter Newsham in a Nov. 15 presentation to the county School Board. Prince William Public Schools operates 94 schools with over 90,000 students.
NBC Washington
2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Monday Night Crashes
Two pedestrians died in separate crashes overnight Monday in the D.C. area, authorities say. The first crash happened on Lee Highway near Centrewood Drive in Centreville, Virginia, at about 9:30 p.m. The driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Lee Highway when they struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk, the Fairfax County police said.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. uses COVID funds on unrelated program; 2 cities use funds on equity projects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing an uphill battle in the Democratic controlled State Senate as he prepares another round of tax relief. “I don’t think tax cuts are going to go over well at all,” Democratic State Senator Scott Surovell told 7News on Sunday. “Our school systems are telling us that they are getting killed by inflationary costs.”
WUSA
Woman struck and killed after she got out of her car to move something out of the road
FRIENDLY, Md. — A woman was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County. The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Washington Road and Indian Head Highway in Friendly, Maryland, according to the Prince George's Police Department. When officers arrived at...
Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into power lines that caused widespread outages in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout […]
NBC Washington
15-Year-Old Arrested After Sleeping Next to Loaded AR-15
A teenager is in custody after sleeping next to a loaded rifle in Hyattsville, Maryland, police say. A person from a home in Hyattsville called the police about an armed person at about 8 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived that found a 15-year-old boy sleeping in his room next to a loaded, short-barreled AR-15 style rifle, Hyattsville Police Department said.
Six children accused in Leesburg sneaker burglary
Six teenagers have been arrested in Loudoun County and accused of burgling from a Leesburg sneaker store.
fox5dc.com
Rise in pedestrian fatalities in Manassas neighborhood
An 82-year-old woman was struck and killed early Monday morning while walking across a road in Manassas, according to Prince William County police. It’s the sixth fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Prince William County since September. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Manassas.
82-year-old woman hit by car, killed in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 82-year-old woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car while walking in the Manassas area of Prince William County. According to the Prince William County Police Department, in the early morning of Monday, Nov. 28, the driver of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle was heading […]
Manassas man killed in workplace accident in Loudoun
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he fell from a truck at a worksite in Loudoun County. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, as well as Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road for a report of a man falling from […]
arlnow.com
Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
Deputies shoot, kill man accused of stabbing father to death in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — A father is dead and a mother is hospitalized after a stabbing in Frederick, Maryland early Tuesday. Deputies arriving to the scene shot and killed the suspect, the son of the victims, who was armed. Frederick County Sheriff's Office officials said deputies were called to a...
Metrobus shot, police search for car involved in Saturday DC road rage
WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was traveling along the M6 route in D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday when a regular drive took a turn for the worst: gunfire struck the bus in a bout of road rage involving a nearby driver. Metro Transit Police responded to the area, near Southern...
fox5dc.com
Man accused of impersonating a police officer in Manassas arrested
MANASSAS, Va. - A man accused of impersonating a police officer in Manassas has been arrested. Police say 27-year-old Christopher Morneau was arrested last Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. after a couple reported he approached them in the 9400 block of West Street claiming to be a law enforcement officer. The...
Prince William police search for culprits in twin pickax robberies
On November 24, multiple burglars used an axe to smash the front window of a Prince William County business, making off with their loot in the early morning hours as dogs gave chase.
Comments / 0