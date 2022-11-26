ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa County, GA

WDEF

Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

UPDATED: Missing Child Has Been Located

UPDATED: Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday afternoon that Logan Mason has been located. Catoosa County authorities are asking for help from the public in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Logan Jordan Mason was last seen on Thursday at...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Police search for missing woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing woman named Jasmine Pace. According to Jasmine's mother Catrina Pace, she last saw her daughter on November 22nd around 11:27 p.m. near Tremont Street. Catrina says her daughter's vehicle was found abandoned near the Signal View Condos off Mountain...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
police1.com

Tenn. sheriff's office unveils drone command vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new drone command van unveiled last week is set to help Hamilton County first responders streamline search and rescue missions, crime scene investigations and other operations. The vehicle is the first of its kind to be used by law enforcement in Tennessee, according to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 27

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016218- 6500 BLK Ringgold Road- Suicide Threats- The caller advised her ex-husband made suicidal statements. She advised he was staying in an East Ridge motel. On scene police located the male. He was transported to a local hospital. 22-016220-...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Walker County drug dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison, DA says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County drug dealer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. On February 7th police went to the camper of 49-year-old Jonathan Alexander on Cook Road to inquire about a wanted woman, Cheyanne Roberts, who was staying there, the DA says.
WTVCFOX

Walker County man convicted of voter fraud, sentenced to 25 years, DA says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A 62-year-old Walker County man is facing 25 years in prison after being convicted of voter fraud, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. The DA says William Chase filled out another Walker County resident's absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent ton a PO box at an old address by mistake.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fannin County High School to host public memorial service for David Ralston

ATLANTA - Late Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston will be laid to rest on Sunday. Funeral services are set in Blue Ridge for Ralston, who was the longest-serving sitting state house speaker in the U.S. when he died. Ralston's service is open to the public at 1 p.m. at Fannin County High School's Performing Arts Center.
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for November 29

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 29. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Tyreke Byrd – Resisting/For Capias, Fail to Appear. Kiara Carson – Drug Paraphernalia/Petition to Revoke. Jay’waan Conner – Unlawful Possession Firearm/For Capias, Theft...
EAST RIDGE, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber

Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
CHARLESTON, TN

