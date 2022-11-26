Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Several multivehicle crashes on Bonny Oaks Drive involving stolen vehicle, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police confirm a stolen car was involved in a string of crashes this morning on Bonny Oaks Drive. Police on scene say an S-U-V was involved in some incident near the Waffle House on highway 58. The suspect then drove down Bonny Oaks Drive and...
WTVCFOX
Man fires shots into woods towards children at youth hunting event, says sheriff
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — During a youth hunting event, a man unloaded his gun into the woods where children and several adults were standing on Saturday night, says Bledsoe County Sheriff Morris. The Dayton Mountain Hound Association hosted a youth hunting event where some children were showing dogs and...
WDEF
Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
eastridgenewsonline.com
UPDATED: Missing Child Has Been Located
UPDATED: Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday afternoon that Logan Mason has been located. Catoosa County authorities are asking for help from the public in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Logan Jordan Mason was last seen on Thursday at...
WTVC
Warren and Griffin Law Offices: Watch out for online scams
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — C. Mark Warren and John Mark Griffin talk about how the holidays are filled with online scams. The team at Warren and Griffin Law Offices shares tips on how to avoid social media scams and fake shipping notices.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police search for missing woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing woman named Jasmine Pace. According to Jasmine's mother Catrina Pace, she last saw her daughter on November 22nd around 11:27 p.m. near Tremont Street. Catrina says her daughter's vehicle was found abandoned near the Signal View Condos off Mountain...
police1.com
Tenn. sheriff's office unveils drone command vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new drone command van unveiled last week is set to help Hamilton County first responders streamline search and rescue missions, crime scene investigations and other operations. The vehicle is the first of its kind to be used by law enforcement in Tennessee, according to...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man arrested for exposing himself around 10 children, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police say a Chattanooga man has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure after multiple witnesses told them he had exposed himself in a hotel hot tub. An affidavit we obtained says police responded to the Staybridge Suites in downtown Chattanooga. Police say when they got...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 27
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016218- 6500 BLK Ringgold Road- Suicide Threats- The caller advised her ex-husband made suicidal statements. She advised he was staying in an East Ridge motel. On scene police located the male. He was transported to a local hospital. 22-016220-...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County gets into holiday spirit with new Christmas celebration at courthouse
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The first-ever Christmas tree lighting will be held on the lawn outside of the old Courthouse on Friday, December 2nd from 5-7 p.m. The ceremony will include performances by the Hixson High School Choir and the Chattanooga State Choir. Special guests include Santa and Mrs. Claus...
WTVCFOX
Walker County drug dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison, DA says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County drug dealer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. On February 7th police went to the camper of 49-year-old Jonathan Alexander on Cook Road to inquire about a wanted woman, Cheyanne Roberts, who was staying there, the DA says.
Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store. Deputies say the man was seen entering a car on Thursday between 11:30 a.m....
WTVCFOX
Walker County man convicted of voter fraud, sentenced to 25 years, DA says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A 62-year-old Walker County man is facing 25 years in prison after being convicted of voter fraud, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. The DA says William Chase filled out another Walker County resident's absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent ton a PO box at an old address by mistake.
WTVCFOX
Case worker overload is impacting the well-being of local foster children, says DCS
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Department of Child Services (DCS) is working to help thousands of Tennessee children who are left to sleep in offices and hospitals. There are currently more than 9 thousand children in the foster system, and more than 800 of those children are in the Chattanooga area, according to Chambliss.
fox5atlanta.com
Fannin County High School to host public memorial service for David Ralston
ATLANTA - Late Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston will be laid to rest on Sunday. Funeral services are set in Blue Ridge for Ralston, who was the longest-serving sitting state house speaker in the U.S. when he died. Ralston's service is open to the public at 1 p.m. at Fannin County High School's Performing Arts Center.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for November 29
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 29. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Tyreke Byrd – Resisting/For Capias, Fail to Appear. Kiara Carson – Drug Paraphernalia/Petition to Revoke. Jay’waan Conner – Unlawful Possession Firearm/For Capias, Theft...
Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber
Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy.
Comments / 0