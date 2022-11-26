Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus Murders
Moscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"
Lewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their Beds
Moscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?
Moscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide Suspected
Moscow, ID
KHQ Right Now
'It should scar them': Washington State surrenders 700 yards, Washington separates in second half for 51-33 Apple Cup win
PULLMAN – In the week leading up to the Apple Cup, many presumed this edition of the rivalry game would feature a high-powered Washington passing game versus a stout Washington State defense. The Huskies' offense showed up. WSU's defense never really did. No. 12 UW piled up a season-high...
kmvt
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
KREM
Maddie remembered for humor, dedication as celebration of life announced for Univ. of Idaho students
POST FALLS, Idaho — Friends and family of the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house are invited to a celebration of life event later this week. The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, according to our news partner Coeur d’Alene Press.
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
kisu.org
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
Idaho murders: Key details we know and what we don't in investigation of student killings
It has been two weeks since four college students were killed in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, yet no suspect has been identified, leaving law enforcement puzzled over the murders.
Post Register
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
koze.com
Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment
NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police see spike in welfare checks, unusual circumstance reports following Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho – Following the murder of four University of Idaho (U of I) students on Sunday, Nov. 13, investigators have been working around the clock to find the suspect and bring closure to the families. Moscow Police Department (MPD), Idaho State Police (ISP), Latah County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO)...
Moscow PD dispels more rumors in recent U of I murder investigation update
MOSCOW, ID. — A past murder and the processing of a red Mustang are two more rumors denounced by the Moscow Police Department on Monday as they continue investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students. Media have asked whether the murder of the four students was related to a death that occurred on Baker Street in February of...
koze.com
Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
Idaho murders: Detectives, FBI return to campus stabbing scene, collect evidence and meet with prosecutor
Police and FBI agents returned Friday to the Moscow home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their sleep earlier this month.
dailyfly.com
City of Moscow Police Department Provides Update on Homicide Investigation, Does Not Believe Stabbings Related to Other Cases
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow, Idaho. • There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the...
koze.com
Accident Victim Spends Night Inside Vehicle Before Rescue
NEZPERCE, ID – The driver of a vehicle that left the Highway 64 grade between Nezperce and Kamiah and traveled an estimated 350 feet down a canyon spent Saturday night in the vehicle before being rescued. According to a Facebook post by Kamiah Fire-Rescue, multiple first responder from several...
Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
Family of University of Idaho murder victim calls Ethan Chapin ‘One of the most incredible people you’ll ever know’
Just over a week after their son was murdered near the University of Idaho, friends and family gathered to remember Ethan Chapin.
koze.com
Snow Storm Creates Havoc For Lewiston Motorists
Yesterday’s (Mon) snow storm forced the closure of nearly all routes in Lewiston to and from the downtown area to the Orchards. Heavy wet snow began falling around mid-morning and by early afternoon more than 4 inches was measured in the Orchards. As a result, Lewiston Police responded to more than 30 incidents – ranging from slide offs and collisions to stalled vehicles.
koze.com
Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs
LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95
WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
koze.com
L-C Valley Fire Crews Respond to Fire on Elm Street in Clarkston
CLARKSTON, WA – Fire crews from throughout the Lewis-Clark Valley are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1400 block of Elm Street in Clarkston. The fire was reported at about 2:05 p.m. In addition to Clarkston Fire, Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire are...
