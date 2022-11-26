ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kmvt

Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
MOSCOW, ID
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
kisu.org

Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment

NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
KAMIAH, ID
koze.com

Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders

MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Accident Victim Spends Night Inside Vehicle Before Rescue

NEZPERCE, ID – The driver of a vehicle that left the Highway 64 grade between Nezperce and Kamiah and traveled an estimated 350 feet down a canyon spent Saturday night in the vehicle before being rescued. According to a Facebook post by Kamiah Fire-Rescue, multiple first responder from several...
NEZPERCE, ID
Big Country News

Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston

LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Snow Storm Creates Havoc For Lewiston Motorists

Yesterday’s (Mon) snow storm forced the closure of nearly all routes in Lewiston to and from the downtown area to the Orchards. Heavy wet snow began falling around mid-morning and by early afternoon more than 4 inches was measured in the Orchards. As a result, Lewiston Police responded to more than 30 incidents – ranging from slide offs and collisions to stalled vehicles.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs

LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95

WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
COTTONWOOD, ID
koze.com

L-C Valley Fire Crews Respond to Fire on Elm Street in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, WA – Fire crews from throughout the Lewis-Clark Valley are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1400 block of Elm Street in Clarkston. The fire was reported at about 2:05 p.m. In addition to Clarkston Fire, Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire are...
CLARKSTON, WA

