Perry, GA

13WMAZ

Smell of Christmas: tree shopping at the farmers market

MACON, Ga. — This holiday season you could be paying up to $400 for a Christmas tree. However, some families say they still prefer the real thing. "When you walk in everyday, put fresh water in it, and you get that Christmas-y smell that lasts all December,' says Red Ezelle.
Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
Axe throwing business open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If Thanksgiving day festivities or Black Friday shopping isn't your thing, why not try something a little untraditional -- like axe throwing!. Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins opened Thursday evening to give folks something to do after putting up the leftovers. Owner Chad Marshall...
Driver crashes into Magnolia State Bank in Gray

GRAY, Ga. — A car crashed into the Magnolia State Bank on Bill Conn Parkway and West Clinton Street in Gray. People at the scene say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A manager says a Jeep veered left across lanes of traffic on Clinton Street, went through...
Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon

MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
McAfee alumnus serves community as pastor and senior adviser to Atlanta mayor

The Rev. Sean Smith offers spiritual guidance and engages with the faith community daily through two demanding jobs. The 2011 graduate of Mercer University’s McAfee School of Theology has served as the pastor of New Horizon Baptist Church in Atlanta for 21 years and senior adviser to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens since February 2022.
Byron Christmas tree farm shares tips on keeping your live tree fresh

BYRON, Ga. — It's that time of the year again where you need to decide whether to put up a live Christmas tree or an artificial one. If you haven't made it out to Roberts Christmas Tree Farm just outside of Byron, you might want to get here this week. 13WMAZ has already seen several families looking for the perfect tree.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
