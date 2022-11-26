Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local shopping boom: Macon businesses see influx of holiday shoppers
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday traffic is only getting started in downtown Macon. Some businesses in the area have received an influx of customers over the past 5 days. Barefoot Tavern in downtown Macon is one of them. They say they had their work...
Sticker Search: Macon promotes small business Saturday with prize
MACON, Ga. — It was very busy in downtown Macon today, as shoppers were out and about for small business Saturday. But while folks were shopping for deals, some were looking for a different items - stickers hidden in some of the stores. Newtown Macon partnered with more than...
Crawford County pottery a highlight of upcoming bicentennial celebration
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — One Central Georgia county is celebrating a big birthday soon. Crawford County is planning a full week of events, but one historic artistic endeavor will take center stage. Junior Journalist Owen Bowers went to Roberta to meet Patti Temple, Director of the Roberta-Crawford Chamber of...
Smell of Christmas: tree shopping at the farmers market
MACON, Ga. — This holiday season you could be paying up to $400 for a Christmas tree. However, some families say they still prefer the real thing. "When you walk in everyday, put fresh water in it, and you get that Christmas-y smell that lasts all December,' says Red Ezelle.
'Much joy and family': Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off for biggest year yet
MACON, Ga. — Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people view Black Friday as the start of the holiday season. In downtown Macon, the season kicked off Friday with the 6th annual Christmas Light Extravaganza. It's become a Macon tradition, and this year is the biggest edition ever. The...
wgxa.tv
Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
Axe throwing business open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If Thanksgiving day festivities or Black Friday shopping isn't your thing, why not try something a little untraditional -- like axe throwing!. Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins opened Thursday evening to give folks something to do after putting up the leftovers. Owner Chad Marshall...
Albany, Leesburg kick off Christmas parades on Saturday as towns big and small line up for holiday tradition
ALBANY — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and a plethora of parades, a surfeit of celebrations and a full calendar of festivals are on tap to spread the season’s spirit in southwest Georgia. Albany’s 32nd annual Celebration of Lights on Saturday will deliver a...
'We stayed outside, slept in the car': Black Friday shoppers find big deals in Macon discount store
MACON, Ga. — There are 29 days until Christmas, and people are hustling to get gifts. This Black Friday, shoppers came out in Central Georgia looking for a good deal. From Black Friday until Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation expects about 166 million people to shop for deals, bringing in anywhere from $940 to $960 billion.
WALB 10
‘Every child deserves a good Christmas’: Leesburg family light show turns into 28-year tradition
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Holiday cheer is making its way across South Georgia. One Lee County family has jumped into an early Christmas with over a decades-long tradition. The Clay Christmas light show in Leesburg turned into a 28-year tradition this year but there’s more to the early display of joy as it’s also giving back to the community.
'Our family tradition continues': Bass Pro Shops welcome guests on Thanksgiving Day
MACON, Ga. — On Thanksgiving Day many families gathered to share a warm meal, while others hit the stores before the Black Friday rush. On holidays like this one, lots of stores close their doors. Home Depot, Marshalls, Aldi, Walmart, and Bath & Body Works, are among the many...
Driver crashes into Magnolia State Bank in Gray
GRAY, Ga. — A car crashed into the Magnolia State Bank on Bill Conn Parkway and West Clinton Street in Gray. People at the scene say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A manager says a Jeep veered left across lanes of traffic on Clinton Street, went through...
Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon
MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
mercer.edu
McAfee alumnus serves community as pastor and senior adviser to Atlanta mayor
The Rev. Sean Smith offers spiritual guidance and engages with the faith community daily through two demanding jobs. The 2011 graduate of Mercer University’s McAfee School of Theology has served as the pastor of New Horizon Baptist Church in Atlanta for 21 years and senior adviser to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens since February 2022.
Byron Christmas tree farm shares tips on keeping your live tree fresh
BYRON, Ga. — It's that time of the year again where you need to decide whether to put up a live Christmas tree or an artificial one. If you haven't made it out to Roberts Christmas Tree Farm just outside of Byron, you might want to get here this week. 13WMAZ has already seen several families looking for the perfect tree.
Rain is forecast, so will the Macon Pops concert still kick off the Christmas Light Extravaganza?
MACON, Ga. — Up to 10,000 people are expected in downtown Friday evening to kickoff the Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza. Those checking the weather forecast, which shows an 80 percent chance of rain Friday, decreasing to 40 percent that night, might have doubts about whether the free Macon Pops concert is still a go.
'Still lacking in communication': People in east Macon neighborhood react to school speeding cameras resuming
MACON, Ga. — Drivers, you'll want to listen up. Macon-Bibb County will start back ticketing using speeding cameras in front of several county schools beginning Monday. That's after the county gave drivers a two-week long grace period. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one woman who was affected by this...
Central Georgia expert offers holiday pet safety 'do's and don'ts'
MACON, Ga. — During the holidays, families aren't the only ones looking to get a belly full of that good Thanksgiving dinner. Your four-legged family members are also probably looking to get a taste, too, but not all food is good food when it comes to keeping them safe.
Pulaski County senior center brings enjoyment for older people
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — In Hawkinsville, you will find a place that brings joy and excitement to those 60 years old and up. "Out in the community, I just hear everyone talking about how excited they are that it has been opened again," said Pulaski County Senior Citizen Center assistant director DeeDee Goss.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0