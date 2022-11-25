Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
247Sports
Quick Recap: Kansas defeats Texas Southern 87-55 in wire-to-wire victory
Kansas basketball defeated Texas Southern in dominating fashion 87-55 on Monday. KU showed little signs of fatigue after playing three straight games last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis and playing without the likes of important contributors in Kevin McCullar and Bobby Pettiford Jr. After a poor shooting performance against Tennessee that saw the Jayhawks shoot only 32 percent from the field, they rebounded in a big way against the Tigers with a 55 percent shooting night.
247Sports
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Texas Southern
Kansas bounced back from its loss to Tennessee and improved to 7-1 on Monday night with an 87-55 win over Texas Southern. KU jumped out to an early 11-2 lead before Texas Southern cut it down to 14-10. From there, KU took over the game, mounting a 13-0 run that later extended to a 19-4 run. In the second half, KU controlled the game and never looked back.
Ole Miss women dominate outmatched Texas Southern + highlights
After spending Thanksgiving break in The Bahamas at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship, the Ole Miss women's basketball team was welcomed back home with open arms in a dominant 93-47 win over Texas Southern at the SJB Pavilion Monday night. Four Rebels came out the gate to lead Ole...
247Sports
Live Updates: Kansas vs. Texas Southern
Kansas is set to take on Texas Southern in Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, the Jayhawks' first game since their loss to Tennessee last Friday. Here is how you can check out the KU basketball game:. Opponent: Texas Southern Tigers. When: Monday at 7:00 p.m. CT. Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)
Kansas basketball: MJ Rice impresses media, sets career high against Texas Southern
Kansas bounced back from its first loss of the 2022-23 season on Monday, blasting their way to an 87-55 win over a Texas Southern team that may head back to the NCAA Tournament later this year. The Jayhawks connected on a season-best 13 3-pointers and used an 11-0 run to start the second half to put away a game that saw Kansas build a 40-25 halftime advantage.
uhcougars.com
Volleyball Earns Five Seed in NCAA Tournament
HOUSTON – The #22 University of Houston volleyball team received a five-seed in this year's NCAA tournament and was placed in the Creighton Regional. It's the team's first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2000. The Cougars will play South Dakota in the first round on Friday at 3:30...
Sampson, Houston ranked No. 1 in AP Poll
HOUSTON — Make some room, Phi Slama Jama. Another Houston team has reached the top of men’s college basketball. Nearly
UH wide receiver caught on camera slapping Tulsa player after Cougars 30-37 loss on Saturday
The redshirted freshman walked up to the defensive back, who was talking with another UH player before it happened.
Houston Football Player Slaps Tulsa Player After Loss
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
fox26houston.com
Katy ISD junior is Making the Grade
Katy ISD junior Trae Gage is shining off and on the basketball court. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how the Jordan High School student is making the grade.
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: Sa’Mya Jones, Ranked Top 5 in the 2024 Extra Elite 100, Reveals Why LSU Was the School That Won Her Heart
You know it’s going to be a very Happy Holidays for Sa’Mya Jones, the outstanding athlete ranked in the Top 5 of the latest 2024 Extra Elite 100 as she now knows what she wants for Christmas (and will likely get): pretty much anything LSU Tigers related!. During...
League City, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2, 2022 include Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2 include the Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, Skating with the Stars, Beauty and the Beast Musical at Art Factory, and more!. There’s always a lot to do...
fox26houston.com
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
Houston Chronicle
Houston ISD cancels Tuesday classes due to ongoing boil water notice
"Due to the Boil Water Notice issued by the City of Houston Sunday evening, all Houston ISD campuses and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 29," the district tweeted Monday afternoon. HISD cited "logistical challenges" as the reason for the cancellation. While students will not be engaged in classes, employees...
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the City
As Houston continues to accept the native of Queens, New York, as one of its own, 50 Cent has been awarded his day and the city's key. At the city's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave the renowned awards to the head of G-Unit (November 24).
Fort Bend Star
UPDATE: Fort Bend ISD schools affected by Houston boil water notice will be open Tuesday
A Boil Water Notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release, KPRC Channel 2 is reporting. "According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is serviced...
thesource.com
50 Cent Honored with His Own Day and Key to the City of Houston
50 Cent was awarded the key to the city of Houston at this year’s Thanksgiving Parade. Mayor Sylvester Turner presented the key during Thursday’s pre-parade ceremony in the Texas metropolis. “This is somebody who is a philanthropist, rapper, artist, businessperson — you name it,” Mayor Turner said during...
Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants
Over 2.3 million people are being affected by the notice that's expected to last until Tuesday. Mayor Turner provided a timeline of what happened.
247Sports
