Houston, TX

247Sports

Quick Recap: Kansas defeats Texas Southern 87-55 in wire-to-wire victory

Kansas basketball defeated Texas Southern in dominating fashion 87-55 on Monday. KU showed little signs of fatigue after playing three straight games last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis and playing without the likes of important contributors in Kevin McCullar and Bobby Pettiford Jr. After a poor shooting performance against Tennessee that saw the Jayhawks shoot only 32 percent from the field, they rebounded in a big way against the Tigers with a 55 percent shooting night.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Texas Southern

Kansas bounced back from its loss to Tennessee and improved to 7-1 on Monday night with an 87-55 win over Texas Southern. KU jumped out to an early 11-2 lead before Texas Southern cut it down to 14-10. From there, KU took over the game, mounting a 13-0 run that later extended to a 19-4 run. In the second half, KU controlled the game and never looked back.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Live Updates: Kansas vs. Texas Southern

Kansas is set to take on Texas Southern in Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, the Jayhawks' first game since their loss to Tennessee last Friday. Here is how you can check out the KU basketball game:. Opponent: Texas Southern Tigers. When: Monday at 7:00 p.m. CT. Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kan.)
LAWRENCE, KS
uhcougars.com

Volleyball Earns Five Seed in NCAA Tournament

HOUSTON – The #22 University of Houston volleyball team received a five-seed in this year's NCAA tournament and was placed in the Creighton Regional. It's the team's first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2000. The Cougars will play South Dakota in the first round on Friday at 3:30...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Katy ISD junior is Making the Grade

Katy ISD junior Trae Gage is shining off and on the basketball court. FOX 26's Nate Griffin shows us how the Jordan High School student is making the grade.
KATY, TX
High School Soccer PRO

League City, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Westbury Christian School soccer team will have a game with Bay Area Christian School on November 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area

HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston ISD cancels Tuesday classes due to ongoing boil water notice

"Due to the Boil Water Notice issued by the City of Houston Sunday evening, all Houston ISD campuses and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 29," the district tweeted Monday afternoon. HISD cited "logistical challenges" as the reason for the cancellation. While students will not be engaged in classes, employees...
HOUSTON, TX
thesource.com

50 Cent Honored with His Own Day and Key to the City of Houston

50 Cent was awarded the key to the city of Houston at this year’s Thanksgiving Parade. Mayor Sylvester Turner presented the key during Thursday’s pre-parade ceremony in the Texas metropolis. “This is somebody who is a philanthropist, rapper, artist, businessperson — you name it,” Mayor Turner said during...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

247Sports

