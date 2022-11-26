Whether or not this was the last game played for Michigan State this season, the team will have some downtime to reflect on what was overall a disappointing product in 2022. The Spartans (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) fell to No. 11 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in Happy Valley on Saturday by a final score of 35-16 in a contest that was closer than what the final score reflected. The Spartans’ bowl game fate is now out of their hands, but head coach Mel Tucker didn't rule out playing in the postseason if invited.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO