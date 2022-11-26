ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Michigan State hockey moves up to No. 13 in rankings after sweeping Miami (OH)

Michigan State men’s ice hockey has entered this week at No. 13 in the USCHO Top-20 poll. This past weekend, MSU swept Miami (OH) on the road. In Friday’s 5-3 victory, junior right wing Jeremy Davidson had four points when he scored two goals. He also assisted both fifth-year senior defenseman Cole Krygier and graduate left wing Miroslav Mucha.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Against All Odds, Week 13: That’s All Folks!

Well, Spartan fans, the end of the 2022 football season has officially been reached. Michigan State’s loss to Penn State on Saturday in combination with a few other results means that it will likely be a very, very quiet holiday season for MSU football fans. If you want the...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State survives a late push from Portland to win, 78-77

Michigan State men’s basketball capped off the Phil Knight Invitational with a 78-77 win against Portland. The Spartans finished their trip out west with a 2-1 record with wins against Oregon and Portland, and a loss to Alabama, taking fifth place in the tournament. Five Michigan State players scored...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State kicker Jack Stone announces transfer

Michigan State true freshman kicker Jack Stone has announced his intention to transfer from the school. Late on Monday night, Stone released a statement that said in part: “I will always be thankful for this opportunity and MSU will always be part of my story. With that being said, I have decided to transfer after this semester.”
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Portland Preview

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. No. 12 Michigan State (4-2), No. 26 (Kenpom) The Spartans picked up a crucial victory against Oregon in the second game of the Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) despite mounting adversity. This win will prove crucial because while both teams currently have seemingly endless injuries, only one team would necessarily add a tally to the win-column and secure the confidence-boost and affirmation of their mental toughness and ability to persevere.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Duck and Beaver fans react to viral video taken after rivalry game

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Beaver and Duck fans are weighing in after a video appears to show an Oregon linebacker punching a fan on the field at Reser Stadium. The short video now has more than 3.5 million views on Twitter, and it shows Oregon football linebacker No. 2, D.J. Johnson, allegedly throwing a punch at a fan who stormed the field.
CORVALLIS, OR
theonlycolors.com

Notes & Quotes: Michigan State falls short to Penn State in final quest for bowl bid, Malcolm Jones reinstated

Whether or not this was the last game played for Michigan State this season, the team will have some downtime to reflect on what was overall a disappointing product in 2022. The Spartans (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) fell to No. 11 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in Happy Valley on Saturday by a final score of 35-16 in a contest that was closer than what the final score reflected. The Spartans’ bowl game fate is now out of their hands, but head coach Mel Tucker didn't rule out playing in the postseason if invited.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
orangemedianetwork.com

Oregon-Oregon State rivalry finds a new name after being set for 83 years

Dating back to 1894, the intense rivalry between the Corvallis school and the opposing school in Eugene began with a scrimmage, when the then Oregon Agricultural College Coyotes won against the then University of Oregon Lemon-Yellows in a score of 16-0. It wasn’t until 1916 when Oregon State College switched...
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
Lebanon-Express

This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently

In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned

---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

A plan to keep Waverly Lake clear

Albany’s Waverly Lake may stay clear of algae next summer if the city council grants a request from the city parks department for funds to bring that about. This summer and fall, a growing mat of algae or some kind of weed covered the lake between Salem Avenue and Pacific Boulevard. It looked bad and hampered use of the paddle boats available for rent.
ALBANY, OR

