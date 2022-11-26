Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State hockey moves up to No. 13 in rankings after sweeping Miami (OH)
Michigan State men’s ice hockey has entered this week at No. 13 in the USCHO Top-20 poll. This past weekend, MSU swept Miami (OH) on the road. In Friday’s 5-3 victory, junior right wing Jeremy Davidson had four points when he scored two goals. He also assisted both fifth-year senior defenseman Cole Krygier and graduate left wing Miroslav Mucha.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State’s Tom Izzo “completely upset” with Big Ten’s statement on the tunnel incident
Michigan State returned home from the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland early on Monday morning. The Spartans finished with a 2-1 record with wins against Oregon and Portland, and a loss against No. 11 Alabama. “I was pleased with a lot of things,” head coach Tom Izzo said. “When you...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s basketball ranked No. 20 in both Associated Press and Coaches polls
Michigan State men’s basketball fell to No. 20 this week in the Associated Press Poll after a loss to then-No. 18 Alabama. After the Crimson Tide’s third-place finish in the Phil Knight Invitational, the squad jumped seven spots into No. 11. Michigan State finished fifth at the event.
theonlycolors.com
Against All Odds, Week 13: That’s All Folks!
Well, Spartan fans, the end of the 2022 football season has officially been reached. Michigan State’s loss to Penn State on Saturday in combination with a few other results means that it will likely be a very, very quiet holiday season for MSU football fans. If you want the...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State survives a late push from Portland to win, 78-77
Michigan State men’s basketball capped off the Phil Knight Invitational with a 78-77 win against Portland. The Spartans finished their trip out west with a 2-1 record with wins against Oregon and Portland, and a loss to Alabama, taking fifth place in the tournament. Five Michigan State players scored...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State kicker Jack Stone announces transfer
Michigan State true freshman kicker Jack Stone has announced his intention to transfer from the school. Late on Monday night, Stone released a statement that said in part: “I will always be thankful for this opportunity and MSU will always be part of my story. With that being said, I have decided to transfer after this semester.”
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Portland Preview
Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. No. 12 Michigan State (4-2), No. 26 (Kenpom) The Spartans picked up a crucial victory against Oregon in the second game of the Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) despite mounting adversity. This win will prove crucial because while both teams currently have seemingly endless injuries, only one team would necessarily add a tally to the win-column and secure the confidence-boost and affirmation of their mental toughness and ability to persevere.
kezi.com
Duck and Beaver fans react to viral video taken after rivalry game
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Beaver and Duck fans are weighing in after a video appears to show an Oregon linebacker punching a fan on the field at Reser Stadium. The short video now has more than 3.5 million views on Twitter, and it shows Oregon football linebacker No. 2, D.J. Johnson, allegedly throwing a punch at a fan who stormed the field.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State falls short to Penn State in final quest for bowl bid, Malcolm Jones reinstated
Whether or not this was the last game played for Michigan State this season, the team will have some downtime to reflect on what was overall a disappointing product in 2022. The Spartans (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) fell to No. 11 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in Happy Valley on Saturday by a final score of 35-16 in a contest that was closer than what the final score reflected. The Spartans’ bowl game fate is now out of their hands, but head coach Mel Tucker didn't rule out playing in the postseason if invited.
Video shows Oregon edge rusher DJ Johnson punching Oregon State fan after Ducks lose to Beavers
DJ Johnson’s college career is ending in disgrace. The sixth-year Oregon senior was captured on video punching an Oregon State fan in the back of the head following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen walking from Oregon’s sideline...
orangemedianetwork.com
Oregon-Oregon State rivalry finds a new name after being set for 83 years
Dating back to 1894, the intense rivalry between the Corvallis school and the opposing school in Eugene began with a scrimmage, when the then Oregon Agricultural College Coyotes won against the then University of Oregon Lemon-Yellows in a score of 16-0. It wasn’t until 1916 when Oregon State College switched...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks blow 21-point lead to Oregon State
No. 9 Oregon was defeated by No. 21 Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ third loss of the season. Below are live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- “That’s a hurting locker room right...
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
Lebanon-Express
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
kptv.com
Chilly week ahead, but tough to get real snow to lowest elevations this week
Thanksgiving weekend is wrapping up and now it’s on to the last few days of November and then December. Right on cue, a colder airmass is arriving today with cold showers. I’ve seen a mix of hail/rain at home. Snow hasn’t been too heavy in the Cascades so...
Kohr Explores: Be dazzled by Silverton Christmas Market
The city of Silverton is hosting its annual Christmas Market through New Year's Day. Attendees can find jaw-dropping light displays, plus, an authentic German Christmas market.
Emerald Media
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
hh-today.com
A plan to keep Waverly Lake clear
Albany’s Waverly Lake may stay clear of algae next summer if the city council grants a request from the city parks department for funds to bring that about. This summer and fall, a growing mat of algae or some kind of weed covered the lake between Salem Avenue and Pacific Boulevard. It looked bad and hampered use of the paddle boats available for rent.
