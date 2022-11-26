TCSF Reflects on Past Games as Motivation for State Championship Win

DETROIT – The Gladiator seniors are looking for a different outcome in comparison to their 2020 Ford Field experience as they take on Jackson Lumen Christi for the division seven state championship.

In 2020, the Gladiator sophomores now seniors experienced the road to a state title that came to an end with a loss to New Lowthrop, 42-35.

For TCSF Senior Garrett Hathaway, watching his team lose in the state final is motivation and also a learning lesson on what to do for this Saturday.

“We’re not satisfied,” said Hathaway. “We’ve got to win one more game to finish our goal.”

Traverse City St. Francis took the win over Lumen Christi 42-31 in week two, the closest matchup for the Gladiators all season.

“It was a track meet,” said TCSF head coach Josh Sellers. “We opened up with the ball and went right down the field and scored and they kind of came back.”

“It will give them extra motivation because we beat them already,” said TCSF senior Drew Hardy. “They’re going to come in hot, but we just have to do our job and win.”

The Gladiators’ last state championship win was in 2009, but TCSF is looking to add another championship win to this list on Saturday at 10 a.m.