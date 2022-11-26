Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hurley’s historic documentary ‘South’ to be shown at Wexner Center TuesdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘ShoeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan football lands 3 Ohio recruits in the hours, days after beating Buckeyes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines have landed three recruits out of Ohio hours and days after boat racing the Buckeyes in Columbus. Three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun representing the 2023 class, is a 6′0′, 170lb stud from Winton Woods High School. He told his Twitter followers he would be in attendance last Wednesday, which he was. Calhoun received an offer from the Wolverines on Nov. 3 and made his decision hours after the victory through his Instagram account.
Jim Harbaugh named Big Ten Coach of the Year after Michigan football’s undefeated regular season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jim Harbaugh has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading the Michigan football team to an undefeated regular season and East Division title. The Wolverines are heading back to Indianapolis for a second-straight Big Ten Championship Game, and that was enough to earn Harbaugh the conference Coach of the Year award from both the media and his fellow coaches.
Should Michigan or Georgia be No. 1 in second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Who should be ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff committee’s final rankings before conference championship weekend: Michigan or Georgia?. As two of only three undefeated teams in the country, the Wolverines and Bulldogs improved to 12-0 with wins over rivals Ohio State and Georgia Tech, respectively. Michigan will play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game, while Georgia battles LSU for the SEC crown.
Excuses vs. overcoming adversity: How Michigan football has taken over the Ohio State rivalry
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan football team dominated Ohio State for the second year a row on Saturday, using a 28-3 second-half run to finish the season undefeated and advance to the Big Ten championship. How did this happen again? Ohio State players and fans spent the past...
13 Michigan football players earn All-Big Ten defensive, special teams honors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Thirteen players on the undefeated Michigan football team earned All-Big Ten defensive or special teams honors this season. The conference announced its defensive and special teams awards Tuesday (Nov. 29), and the Wolverines were well-represented. : Jim Harbaugh named Big Ten Coach of the Year...
Why Michigan is already in the College Football Playoff, no matter what happens in Big Ten title
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan will be returning to the College Football Playoff next month, no matter what happens against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game. The game is still important. Not only do the Wolverines want to win a second-straight Big Ten title, they also want to win 13 games for the first time in program history and position themselves for success in a semifinal game.
Here’s why Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh should win coach of the year, again
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Michigan Wolverines have advanced to their second consecutive Big Ten Championship after dismantling the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus, finishing the regular season undefeated while also planting their flag for Jim Harbaugh to win the coach of the year award again. Harbaugh is the...
QB Cade McNamara, who helped revive Michigan football program last year, enters transfer portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara, who helped turn the program around last season, has entered the transfer, according to multiple reports. McNamara, a redshirt junior, still has two seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting his freshman year and due to 2020 COVID rule. He has missed the majority of the 2022 season due to a knee injury he aggravated in the third game against Connecticut.
Michigan Stadium tunnel incident: MSU fined, Michigan reprimanded, 1 player suspended into 2023
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In an official statement about the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident, the Big Ten Conference said they would fine Michigan State University, reprimand the University of Michigan, and suspend one player from the Spartans into the 2023 season. The conference determined that the seven MSU players...
Wolverines greeted by fans in Ann Arbor after beating Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An enthusiastic group of fans greeted the Michigan football team as they returned to campus after beating Ohio State. The Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, the first time winning in the Horseshoe since 2000. When the team returned to...
Morning 4: Over 10K sippy cups recalled due to lead poisoning hazard -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Sippy cups sold at Whole Foods, Amazon recalled due to lead poisoning hazard. Green Sprouts has voluntarily recalled their stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups...
Macomb County blind bowling league celebrates 50 years
FRASER, Mich. – A Macomb County blind bowling league has been playing together for 50 years. The Macomb Blind Bowling League has been playing together for decades, and Karla Fields has been with the league since the 1970s. “I’m not a very good bowler, but I enjoy doing it...
Body found in trunk after police chase to Detroit-Dearborn border identified as missing Tennessee woman
DETROIT – The body found in the trunk of a vehicle that crashed at the border of Detroit and Dearborn has been identified as a missing woman from Tennessee. Michigan State Police have identified the woman found in the trunk, as well as the driver who was fatally shot after a chase and ended in a crash and a shooting on Sunday.
Ann Arbor’s Ele’s Place names former Michigan Medicine director as new CEO
ANN ARBOR – “The Ele’s Place mission speaks to me personally, as I experienced the death of my father when I was a teenager. Like so many adults, I truly wish there had been a place like Ele’s Place when I was young and my family was grieving,” said new Ele’s Place Ann Arbor CEO Jennifer Wolfe Howard in a release.
Check out this internationally renowned jazz artist
This jazz musician has performed with Marcus Belgrave and Dizzy Gillespie and has played across the globe. He is also the Director Of Jazz Studies at Michigan State University (MSU). Rodney Whitaker joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to discuss his two upcoming performances in Detroit.
Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming
DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).
Tasty Tuesday: The Nacho Grill
DETROIT – We’re hanging with the folks behind The Nacho Grill food truck this Tasty Tuesday. They’re serving up fresh, high-end nachos with local ingredients in our area. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Nacho Grill...
Genesee County man says winning $150K Powerball prize was a ‘huge relief’
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Genesee County man who won a $150,000 Powerball prize described winning as a “huge relief.”. Avery Williams, of Burton, matched four white balls and the Powerball (28-45-53-56-69 PB:20) in the Nov. 5, 2022, drawing to win $50,000. He had chosen the Power Play option, which multiplied his prize to a total of $150,000.
Boychoir of Ann Arbor to perform two Christmas concerts at Concordia University
ANN ARBOR – The 36th annual “A Boychoir Christmas” will be held at Concordia University Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Led by music director John Boonenberg, the choir will perform both beloved classics and modern Christmas repertoire. Songs will include “Donkey Carol”...
Tracking another round of rain before cold front crosses through Metro Detroit
DETROIT – What a weekend. After sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid-50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, Mother Nature did an about-face that left us with rain and temps near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Once the last of the scattered raindrops and...
