DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO