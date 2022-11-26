Lewiston PD looking for suspect who attempted to abduct a young girl

LEWISTON, ID. — The Lewiston Police Department is looking for a suspect who attempted to abduct a young girl.

The girl was able to get away and is safe with her family. The suspect was last seen walking south away from the Community Center at 1424 Main Street, where police were originally dispatched Friday evening.

Police are describing the suspect as a man who is around 6’0″ of average build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a gray “beenie” hat, black jogger-type pants and black shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Erickson at 746-0171.

