ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston PD looking for suspect who attempted to abduct a young girl

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238H5o_0jNzjG3D00

LEWISTON, ID. — The Lewiston Police Department is looking for a suspect who attempted to abduct a young girl.

The girl was able to get away and is safe with her family. The suspect was last seen walking south away from the Community Center at 1424 Main Street, where police were originally dispatched Friday evening.

Police are describing the suspect as a man who is around 6’0″ of average build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a gray “beenie” hat, black jogger-type pants and black shoes with white laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Erickson at 746-0171.

READ: Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koze.com

LPD Searching For Suspect in Alleged Child Abduction Attempt

Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was reported at the Lewiston Community Center on Friday. According to a news release, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Main Street at 5 p.m. to respond to an attempted child abduction. Officers found an unknown male attempting to...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow detectives tow cars from crime scene

MOSCOW, ID. — As police continue to investigate the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were killed, police are increasing detective activity in the area. The Moscow Police Department says they will be more detective activity and tow trucks on the crime scene. They say investigators are moving five vehicles inside the police perimeter to a more long-term...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police arrest 7 in North Idaho last week for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl

LEWISTON, Idaho — Law enforcement arrested seven people last week for possession of fentanyl, with some believed to intend to distribute it. Lewiston detectives arrested 39-year-old Kimberlee Perrigo and 33-year-old Joshua Hescock after placing a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and observing it make several trips to Spokane and around the Lewis Clark Valley area. Lewiston Police say officers...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston

LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment

NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
KAMIAH, ID
newsnationnow.com

Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?

(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lewiston Police identify third suspect in armed robbery

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police have identified a third suspect in the armed robbery that occurred on November 17. Police say 48-year-old Donel Kipp is wanted for robbery and burglary and has a $100,000 arrest warrant issued for him. Kipp is Native American, 6’3″, 240 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Kipp was last seen in Lewiston on the...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, November 25, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, November 25, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18082 Found Property. Incident Address: 900 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 10:15:10. found license plate. ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18085 Animal At Large. Incident Address: 1300 11TH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fire breaks out, destroys mobile park home in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Wash. —  A fire broke out and destroyed a family’s mobile park home in Clarkston on Saturday. Asotin County Fire District #1 and the Clarkston Fire Department responded to the fire at 1445 Elm St. in Asotin County. When crews got to the mobile home park, the home had lots of smoke and flames coming out of the windows....
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two arrested for having 500 fentanyl pills in Lewiston

LEWISTON, ID. — Two people were arrested in Lewiston after officers found 500 fentanyl pills at a traffic stop. Officers searched the car along with the Lewiston Quad City Drug Task Force and found around 500 fentanyl pills. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana and over $3,000. Detectives also found a scale and drug packaging material. The Lewiston Police Department arrested...
LEWISTON, ID
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95

WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
COTTONWOOD, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy