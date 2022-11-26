ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 107.5/106.3

Angela Simmons Gives Us Style Goals In All Black Dolce & Gabbana

By Sharde Gillam
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUIjp_0jNzjEHl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhDTJ_0jNzjEHl00

Source: Getty / Getty


Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense over the Thanksgiving holiday when she rocked a super sexy black Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the model modeled the all back look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the black Dolce and Gabbana look with matching black pumps and wore her hair long and straight with a middle part to show off her natural beauty.

The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore matching eye shadow to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process.

“Grateful for the woman I’m becoming
it’s just different swipe to see these @dhairboutique inches
,” she captioned the sexy photo set for her 7.7 million Instagram followers. Check it out below. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Angela Renee Simmons (@angelasimmons)

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty and of course we weren’t the ones as many of her fans and followers loved the look as well and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ OMG @angelasimmons YOU LOOK ” wrote one fan while another commented, “Omg the dress is everything ”

What do you think about Angela’s look?

RELATED STORIES:

Angela Simmons Promotes Her Skin Care Line Through A Series Of Gorgeous Fresh Faced Selfies

5 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Natural Body-Ody On The ‘Gram

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's See-Through Catsuit Is Actually a Wedding Dress

Lori Harvey arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in an Off-White creation imagined by the late Virgil Abloh. The balaclava gown, passed on to his successor Ib Kamara to finish, consists of three fragile tulle layers, including a catsuit, sheer dress, and balaclava that attaches to gloved sleeves. Harvey's stylist Elly Karamoh worked with the fashion house to source the design for the event, which took place on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood.
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Seen In Rare Full Family Photo For Thanksgiving

Those wanting to keep up with Clint Eastwood have very particular options that don’t include many direct lines of communication. Eastwood doesn’t have an Instagram account of his own, for instance. But his family members do and one recently shared a photo of Eastwood enjoying Thanksgiving with his extended family.
Footwear News

Meagan Good Chicly Blooms in 3D Rose Dress & Strappy Heels at Ebony Power 100

Meagan Good turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 Ebony Power 100 at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. The “Day Shift” actress wore a satin black Kamilla Purshie strapless dress that featured a hot pink inseam that followed into a rose design that captured the torso of the gown. The fitted dress also featured a high slit. The satin gown is from the designer’s spring 2022 couture collection. Good paired the dress with long sheer black gloves. Adding sparkles to the look, Good accessorized with oversized diamond studs designed by Anabela Chan. As for her footwear, the actress...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Styles Her Favorite Color in Purple Sweater & Metallic Pointy Pumps

Tia Mowry had a monochrome moment on her social media. The “Sister, Sister” alum posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday. She captioned one of the stories, “Can you tell what my favorite color is…” while wearing purple from head to toe. Mowry wore a deep magenta crewneck sweater for her top and brighter, more fuchsia-colored high-waisted cargo pants on the bottom. Mowry accessorized her look with lots of jewelry including large silver hoop earrings and layered necklaces. She also added a few rings and stacked gold bracelets. The “Twitches” star tied her metallic jewels together with a pair of silver shoes. She wore...
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy