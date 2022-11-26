ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 107.5/106.3

Sabrina Elba Was Everything In This Miu Miu Dress

By Sharde Gillam
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAw6p_0jNzjDP200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fT9K_0jNzjDP200

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty


Sabrina Elba had us in a frenzy recently when she posted a gorgeous Instagram Reel of herself donning a form-fitting Miu Miu look that was everything! For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in the sexy curve-hugging all-white Miu Miu look.  She accessorized the sexy dress with minimal jewelry to let the cut out dress speak for itself.  The starlet matched the ensemble with blinged out jewelry on her writes, fingers and around her neck which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the dress to perfection for her Instagram followers while spending time at an event in London. Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram Reel to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles as she strutted her stuff. “ Beautiful night with
@bulgari

#bulgari #serpenti”

she simply captioned the stunning look.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s 503k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “
PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “ Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “Never. Looked. More. Beautiful” while another jokingly wrote, “ FRIEND!!!!!! My GOD ! You look soooooo amazing ! Wow wow wow stunning stunning

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

Don’t miss…

Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine

5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back. To amp up the glam factor, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement...
Vogue

Florence Nails ’90s Grunge Style In A Slip Dress And Platforms

#Barbiecore may increasingly seem like a distant summer memory, but Florence Pugh is keen to keep interest in the colour pink alive. From rose to blush, peach to magenta, pink is a colour that the actor returns to time and again – see the sheer Valentino PP pink gown she wore to the house’s couture show in July, for just one example.
Footwear News

Elle King Pops in Plunging Midi Dress & Bow Platform Sandals at CMA Awards 2022 With Fiancé Dan Tooker

Elle King took a satin midi dress to new heights for the 56th annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer appeared on the red carpet tonight alongside her fiancé Dan Tooker. For the occasion, King wore a burnt orange midi dress. The satin silhouette featured a plunging square neckline, pointy shoulder pads and tight sleeves. The piece also had structured contour boning details and a form-fitting skirt. Giving her look a boost, the “Worth a Shot” musician slipped into a pair of cream platform sandals. The show style had an oversized bow on...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Turns Into a Raven in Feathered Dress & Glossy Boots at Prince Jackson’s Thriller Night Halloween Party

Vanessa Hudgens brought the drama with her sleek raven costume to the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event was hosted by Prince Jackson at his family home yesterday in Encino, Calif. The former “High School Musical” cast member slipped into a black gown dotted with rows upon rows of shiny black faux-feathers that made the star look as if she was about to fly. The dress consisted of a  turtleneck collar and a peekaboo keyhole cutout that gave way to a fitted waistline and a high leg slit and a trailing feathered train. Amping up the glam, Hudgens wore her hair...
WWD

Blake Lively’s Maternity Style Statement Shimmers With Allover Sequins in Ralph Lauren Collection Dress at American Cinematheque Awards

Blake Lively attended the 36th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a shimmering printed dress. In honor of the ceremony, the actress wore a pleated dress with allover sequins detailed with sunburst pleating and a floral pattern from Ralph Lauren Collection. The silhouette included a plunging V-neck and embellished crisscross shoulder straps. More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Lively accessorized the look with a pair of blue and clear gemstone chandelier earrings, a matching ring and a stack...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

Anya Taylor-Joy Turns Up The Heat In A Fiery Red Minidress And Sheer Tights

Anya Taylor-Joy rocked a ruby-red, monochromatic outfit while promoting The Menu in New York City, inspiring us to swap our all-black looks for scarlet this holiday season!. The Golden Globe winner, 26, was photographed by paparazzi while showing off her curves in a plunging mini lace dress with a matching shiny red overcoat, sheer tights and classic glamorous pumps, all of the same crimson hue. The Emma star’s get-up is from Magda Butrym, and she donned this stunning look for a Good Morning America appearance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers

Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy