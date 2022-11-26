Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational. Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52 rooms, and 260 room nights for the LNI. That’s more than $35,000 in lodging expenses.
kotatv.com
Woman on trial for killing boyfriend at a Rapid City apartment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a Rapid City woman accused of killing her boyfriend at their apartment last June is under way. Ashley Peltier allegedly stabbed James Rice once in the heart after a heated argument got physical at their apartment on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
nwestiowa.com
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
kotatv.com
Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven students recently graduated from the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program, filling an ever-critical need for drivers across the country. The drivers are:. Christian Cargill, Pine Ridge. Kimberly Harris, Rapid City. Cory Jensen, Box Elder. Eric Kolb, Box Elder. Ryan Mirrielees, Box Elder.
newscenter1.tv
Why you should shop locally: Here’s a few businesses in the Rapid City to visit any day of year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Small businesses in Rapid City were pretty busy for Small Business Saturday. Most places had deals, specials and even giveaways if you purchased certain items. Why you should shop locally:. You are supporting other people in the community. For many people it’s their only job,...
KELOLAND TV
The Club for Boys in Rapid City hosts annual Christmas Tree fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With the holidays right around the corner, now is the time to get your Christmas trees. In Rapid City, the Club for Boys is hosting a Christmas tree fundraiser. The Club for Boys is hosting its Christmas Tree Fundraiser, something the group has done...
Black Hills Pioneer
Residents concerned about Spearfish mountain goats
SPEARFISH — Once upon a time, back in 2013, a pregnant mountain goat ran away from her herd along the Needles Highway, and found shelter in the Spearfish Canyon. That spring, she gave birth to a male goat, also known as a billy, and some time after that, she and her little billy had baby goats … together.
newscenter1.tv
See how the Uptown Rapid Mall fared on Black Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hundreds of people came out to Uptown Rapid, formerly known as Rushmore Mall, for the discounts and deals on Black Friday. Many people showed up to the mall as soon as stores opened. “We’re seeing a good strong start to the shopping season and we...
KEVN
Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
newscenter1.tv
How the Hometown Market in Sturgis supports local businesses
STURGIS, S.D. – For the last three years in Sturgis, SD, the Hometown Market has supported dozens of local vendors. This year, there are about 40 vendors selling everything from clothes to food and art. The vendors don’t even have to be at their booths, the sales are handled by city workers!
KEVN
Free downtown Rapid City parking, an incentive to shop local
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parking in downtown Rapid City will be free during this holiday season, one of the busiest times of the year for businesses. With the free parking, the city hopes more people will spend time and money downtown. The National Retail Federation says sales during November...
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
kotatv.com
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
hubcityradio.com
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
newscenter1.tv
TOP TEN: Vote for Rowan Grace tonight on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – That’s right! Rowan Grace will be LIVE tonight on The Voice singing a song that the fans have picked out for her. Be sure to vote tonight! Check out our Rowan Grace page for how to vote. Remember you can vote on the official Voice app or the Voice website. Voting won’t start until the show goes live. So in the meantime, check out this video of Rowan practicing with her coach Blake Shelton, and a quick interview she did about tonight’s show.
newscenter1.tv
Honoring our veterans this holiday season: Donate a wreath at Black Hills National Cemetery
As of Sunday, 98% of the veteran’s graves at Black Hills National Cemetery will not receive a wreath for Christmas. The deadline to donate a wreath is Wednesday, November 30. Over 23,000 veterans are buried at Black Hills National Cemetery, just outside of Sturgis. Here is how the people...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities looking for Rapid City inmate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate placed on escape status. Officials say 38-year-old Trevor Chipps left his community assignment in Rapid City Wednesday and did not return. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
newscenter1.tv
Boss’ Pizza and Chicken handed out free Thanksgiving meals, here’s why
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota pizza chain Boss’ Pizza gave away free meals for Thanksgiving this year as part of an annual tradition that began over a decade ago. Boss’ Pizza and Chicken originally started in Sioux Falls and started handing out free meals for Thanksgiving about 15 years ago. When they opened in Rapid City, the tradition continued. The location on Omaha Street has been doing it for the last two years.
KEVN
A university program changing the way STEM is looked at
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The saying “art doesn’t belong in engineering” is a common stigma that is reciprocated throughout the STEM field. Although, South Dakota Mines is trying to challenge that by having a specific program for the sole purpose of incorporating both the arts and engineering.
Comments / 0