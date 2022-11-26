Read full article on original website
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Mostly Dry in Southwest Iowa/Northwest Iowa snowy and Cold
(Des Moines) With Tuesday the exception, Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.
multifamilybiz.com
BAM Capital Acquires 434-Unit Autumn Ridge Apartment Community Located in Fast Growing Des Moines Submarket of Waukee
DES MOINES, IA - Indianapolis, Indiana-based multifamily syndication company BAM Capital is announced its recent acquisition for the BAM Multifamily Growth & Income Fund III: Autumn Ridge. Autumn Ridge is a 434-unit institutional quality, garden-style apartment community that was developed in 2017 and 2019. It is located in Waukee, Iowa,...
telecompetitor.com
Metronet Turns Up Multi-Gigabit Speeds in Iowa Markets
Competitive provider Metronet has turned up multi-gigabit service in multiple Iowa markets. Symmetrical speeds up to 2 Gbps will be available to residential customers in the markets and symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gbps will be available to business customers. A Metronet press release references Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Iowa...
KIMT
2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing...
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
Des Moines' Fleur Cinema is staging a comeback
The Fleur Cinema & Café is staging a comeback, including recent renovations that make one of its theaters easier to use for live entertainment or presentations, owner Michael Coppola told Axios this week.Meanwhile, Varsity Cinema will reopen Dec. 15 after a $5 million rehab. Why it matters: The theaters were prime places in the metro to catch indie or foreign films prior to their closers. The Fleur remained closed for months after the pandemic peak due to concerns that not enough independent films were being released to sustain business.In recent months, the focus has shifted to advancing the cinema's business...
cbs2iowa.com
Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades
Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
