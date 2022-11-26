Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CT
It’s December and all the holiday markets and events in lower Fairfield County are in full swing. And here in Connecticut there are plenty of merry events taking place for the entire month.
milfordmirror.com
Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'
As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
Pratt Streets opens Winter Village
HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
Middlefield manufacturing facility to layoff workers, closing early 2023
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — Emerson announced that they will be closing their Cooper-Atkins manufacturing and distribution facility permanently Tuesday. The facility located at 33 Reeds Gap Rd. in Middlefield will be closing its doors on March 31, 2022. About 68 hourly and salary employees will be laid off. The operations...
Glow Hartford is a Unique ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Indoor Festival Of Lights
We had a corner 3-story house growing up in Kansas and every season my dad would climb to the very top of the highest peak to put lights up. The entire house was outlined in twinkling white lights every single year. Lights are up and lighting up neighborhoods all over...
Fire breaks out at apartment above liquor store in Middletown
Firefighters are investigating what caused an apartment fire early Tuesday morning in Middletown.
New Britain Herald
Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs
Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
NBC Connecticut
Branford Community Gets Into Holiday Spirit With Annual Tree Lighting
With Thanksgiving all wrapped up, it’s now time to kickoff the countdown to Christmas. Cities and towns all across Connecticut are holding tree lightings Saturday. If you’re looking for a place to see a Christmas tree light up in Connecticut, Branford would certainly be among the top places for that with town officials saying this year’s festivities was bigger than ever.
NBC Connecticut
Mystic Businesses Thankful for First Responders After Massive Fire
It could take days to determine what caused a massive wind-driven fire along the Mystic River Sunday night. The fire happened on Washington Street at Seaport Marine and damaged multiple buildings and boats on the property. Seaport Marine said the fire destroyed several structures and they are thankful for all...
thebobcatprowl.com
South Windsor Schools Face Enrollment Increase
Since 2010, South Windsor’s population has increased 4.7 percent. That is a gain of 5,727 people in a span of 10 years with 6,201 of the 26,918 residents being children. Many more people are moving to South Windsor every year, due to the school system. South Windsor Schools are...
NBC Connecticut
Guns Collected During Upcoming New Haven Buyback to be Repurposed
A gun buyback event is being held in New Haven this weekend and all of the guns that are collected will be repurposed into gardening tools. The annual Guns to Gardens National Gun Buyback Day will be on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Haven Police Training Academy.
NBC Connecticut
Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic
Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a four-alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington St. At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington. The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic...
newhavenarts.org
An Artist Finds The Trash You Left Behind
Installation view, To Dissolve into the Hydrocommons, One Drop at a Time. The exhibition, from New York based artist sTo Len, runs in the Seton Gallery at the at the University of New Haven through December 9. Photos by Jessica Smolinski courtesy of Seton Gallery. The rhythmic roll of a...
granbydrummer.com
Holcomb Farm preserved
Last month, we took a break from reporting on the usual activities of the Friends of Holcomb Farm to share the news of the Town’s decision to permanently preserve 277 of the Farm’s acreage as open space and enter into a long-term agreement with the Friends to “lease and use” the land for agriculture, education and passive recreation, for the benefit of all of Granby. Today, it’s back to work; doing what we have done for 30 years—with your support—stewarding the “jewel of Granby.” Happy holidays to all, and here’s to a healthy and fruitful 2023!
Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage
DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
wutv29.com
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
News 12
Bridgeport organization raises money for man in need of a prosthetic arm
A Bridgeport man who was training to be a police officer when he lost his right arm in a motorcycle accident spoke out Sunday about the ordeal. Andre Coulter, 33, lost his arm in August after being in an accident near his home at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Iranistan Avenue.
NECN
Mayor of Connecticut's Capital City Says He Will Not Run for Another Term
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has announced that he will not seek another term. Bronin said it was a decision he wrestled with and thought about it for a while. “I’m so grateful for the chance to do work that I love for this city that I love for the last seven years. Together, we’ve made Hartford stronger. But today I’m announcing that I won’t be running for a third term next year. It’s time to pass the baton,” Bronin posted on Twitter.
NBC Connecticut
Fire at Middletown Liquor Store Under Investigation
A fire at a business in Middletown is under investigation on Tuesday morning. Firefighters said the fire was on South Main Street. It appeared to be at a wine and liquor store. Investigators have not released details on the extent of any damage or what may have started the fire.
First responders hold honorary hockey game for fallen Bristol officers ahead of family puck drop
HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders from 18 departments across Connecticut and Massachusetts held an honorary hockey game Saturday at the XL Center for Bristol Police Officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, both shot and killed in October in the line of duty. DeMonte's pregnant wife, Laura, dropped...
Comments / 0