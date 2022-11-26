ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WETM 18 News

Tioga football to battle for second straight state title

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga football team has one thing in mind come Saturday. The Tigers, now (13-0) and on a 26-game win streak, eye their second consecutive New York State Championship in Class D. #1 Tioga plays fellow (13-0) team and #6 ranked Cambridge-Salem out of Section II Saturday at Noon at The […]
TIOGA, NY
The Morning Call

Countdown to tipoff: Executive Education boys basketball would like more than just another district banner

In comparison to many other schools that have been around much longer, Executive Education Academy doesn’t have a lot of banners hanging in its relatively new gymnasium. But what stands out on the north wall of the gym are four District 11 boys basketball banners, all lined up in a row. The Raptors are 4-for-4 in winning district titles since the boys basketball program began in 2018-19. The ...

