Read full article on original website
Related
Tioga football to battle for second straight state title
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga football team has one thing in mind come Saturday. The Tigers, now (13-0) and on a 26-game win streak, eye their second consecutive New York State Championship in Class D. #1 Tioga plays fellow (13-0) team and #6 ranked Cambridge-Salem out of Section II Saturday at Noon at The […]
Beechwood football team prepares for 'one last hope, one last game'
The Beechwood High School football team (13-1) plays Mayfield (14-0) in a Class 2A state final Friday night afternoon in Lexington.
Countdown to tipoff: Executive Education boys basketball would like more than just another district banner
In comparison to many other schools that have been around much longer, Executive Education Academy doesn’t have a lot of banners hanging in its relatively new gymnasium. But what stands out on the north wall of the gym are four District 11 boys basketball banners, all lined up in a row. The Raptors are 4-for-4 in winning district titles since the boys basketball program began in 2018-19. The ...
Texas Tech puts home win streak on the line vs. Georgetown
Newly unranked Texas Tech will look to re-establish its early-season consistency when it hosts Georgetown in the Big East-Big 12
Comments / 0